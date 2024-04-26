How much are tickets to Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Music Festival 2024? Lineup, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Music Festival 2024 will be held from June 14 to June 16 at the SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. This will be the sixth edition of the festival, which began in 2018.

Tickets for the festival are currently on sale on the festival's official website or via the DICE App. Tickets are priced at $385 for the general category, $655 for the VIP category, and $1575 for the Diamond VIP category. All tickets are inclusive of service and processing fees. Parking tickets are priced at $125. Meanwhile, hotel rooms start at $112 and go up to $322 per person for three days and are exclusive of festival tickets.

Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Music Festival 2024 lineup and headliners

Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Music Festival 2024 is set to feature several prominent artists in its lineup, including headliners Playboi Carti, Cactus Jack, and Chef Keef.

Playboi Carti's appearance at Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash is likely to be his first major performance, with the anticipated Antagonist tour now abruptly canceled. Cactus Jack, meanwhile, is a brand new label founded by Travis Scott, who will perform at the event alongside other label artists such as Don Toliver and Chase B.

The full lineup for Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Music Festival 2024 is given below according to each day of the festival:

June 14, 2024 (Day 1)

Cactus Jack (Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, Sofaygo, and Chase B)

Big Sean

Destroy Lonely

Flo Milli

That Mexican OT

BKTherula

Black Kray

BLP Kosher

Famous Dex

Clip

Lazer Dim 700

Osamason

VonoFF1700

BossFTR

Elijah Wallace

Kami

June 15, 2024 (Day 2)

Playboi Carti

Kodiak Black

Lil Tecca

Lucki

Ski Mask The Slump God

BIA

Lil Skies

Mick Jenkins performing The Water(s)

Paris Texas

Rich Amiri

Baby Kia

Cash Cobain

Nettspend

Tiacorine

Xaviersobased

2Rare

Freddy Got Magic

Uneek

$AM

June 16, 2024 (Day 3)

Chef Keef

Denzel Curry

JID

Ken Carson

Lil Yatchy

Waka Flocka Flame

YG Marley

Anycia

Babytron

Icytwat

Joeyy

Laundry Day

Lil Gnar

Robb Bank$

Fukyurpain

Shed Theory

Zack Bia, Kerwin Frost, F1LTHY, DJ Scheme, and Gloup Jake are managing the festival's sounds. Summer Smash is sponsored by Beatbox and Rockstar drink companies and presented by the independent festival promoter SPKRBX.

Lyrical Lemonade is a hip-hop blog by Cole Bennett, founded in 2013. The blog and its founder conceptualized Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash in the spring preceding the festival and brought it to Douglas Park with the help of SeatGeek and SPKRBX.

Speaking about the process behind the founding of the festival with Billboard magazine on February 6, 2024, Bennett said:

"...You grow up around Chicago and go to Lollapalooza every year and you just look at that as this heaven on earth, this thing that you look forward to all year round that feels bigger than life. It didn’t feel like a real, tangible thing, but it was this far-fetched dream that I would ponder on sometimes."

The founder explained how making a full-fledged festival started with small shows and eventually turned into one-off festival arrangements over the years.

"So it was like a slow build up. I won’t lie, going from the shows we were throwing to that festival was a big leap, but the opportunity presented itself and we took it. But it wouldn’t have been possible without Berto. Working with Berto on this whole journey is something that I’m thankful for and it wouldn’t have been possible without him."

Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash has since only become bigger, with further increase in the crowd over the years and stellar lineups that have included artists such as Lil Yatchy, Vince Staples, Post Malone, and more in the past.