Playboi Carti’s 2024 Antagonist Tour reportedly cancelled: All we know so far

Playboi Carti's anticipated 2024 Antagonist tour, originally scheduled for 2023 before being rescheduled to 2024, has reportedly been canceled. The tour, which was set to span various cities across the United States in the coming months, is now listed as canceled on Ticketmaster, with no dates or other information visible.

Ticket refunds will be processed by ticket vendors such as Ticketmaster in the coming days for eligible patrons. Also, individuals may opt to retain their tickets in hopes of a potential revival of the tour in the future. Those choosing to hold on to their tickets are advised to keep an eye on the official websites of the singer and the tour organizer for any updates.

More on Playboi Carti's tour and its cancellation

No official statement has been released regarding the cancellation of the tour, neither by the organizers nor by Playboi Carti himself as of the writing of this article.

The tour was originally scheduled to be held from September 6, 2023, and continue till November 2023. However, just a week after the initial announcement, the tour was postponed to 2024, with the starting date shifted to January 4, 2024.

The tour was anticipated to feature Carti's upcoming album, with the singer previewing the single Pop Out at the Rolling Loud Miami 2023. The upcoming album, whenever it sees release, will mark the singer's first new solo project since 2020's Whole Lotta Red.

However, the album or its single is yet to have an official release. The singer instead focused on his collaborative efforts, notably with Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign on Vultures 1, which itself faced considerable delays before its official release on February 10, 2024.

Playboi Carti also appeared on the Metro Boomin and Future collaborative project, We Don't Trust You, which was released on March 22, 2024. A year before that, the singer also appeared on the Deluxe edition of Weeknd's second album, The Highlights (Deluxe), alongside Madonna.

Although his tour has been canceled, Playboi Carti is still scheduled to perform at other venues. One of these is the splash! Festival 2024, set to take place on July 4, 2024, at the Ferropolis in Gräfenhainichen, Saxony-Anhalt, Germany. Carti will be part of a lineup that includes other artists such as 21 Savage and Shirin David.

The singer will also play at the Openair Freunfeld festival in Switzerland on July 12, 2024, at the Grosse Allmend meadow in Freunfeld, Switzerland. Along with the singer, the festival will also have Gunna, Teezo Touchdown, and more.

Playboi Carti's canceled tour was set to be his first major public appearance after being arrested and then released in February 2023. He faced charges of assault against his then-pregnant girlfriend, with the incident occurring in late December 2022.