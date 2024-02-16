Rolling Loud California 2024: Lineup, tickets, location, & more as Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign to headline on newly added date

Rolling Loud California 2024 is scheduled to be held between March 14, 2024, and March 17, 2024, at the Hollywood Park Grounds adjacent to Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The upcoming edition is the show's sixth edition after it was first held in 2017. Since then, it has been held annually, except in 2020 when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival will feature a new pre-weekend performance with Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign. Details about the same were announced via a post on the festival's official Instagram page on February 15, 2024.

Tickets for Rolling Loud California 2024 are currently on sale. While the three-day general tickets are priced at $399, the general plus three-day tickets cost $599. The three-day VIP tickets will be $699 and the three-day VIP plus Munchie Tee tickets will be $899. Single-day general tickets are priced at $169 with the general plus tickets being $219 and the VIP tickets costing $269.

Three-day ticket holders will automatically be RSVPed for Free for the March 14 fourth-day pre-weekend show featuring Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign. Meanwhile, the one-day ticket holders will be provided with a link for upgrading at an undisclosed cost. All tickets can be purchased via the festival's official website and are available with a 50% downpayment option as of the writing of this article.

Rolling Loud California 2024 lineup

Rolling Loud California expanding to a fourth day for the first time since its inception in 2017. The festival will see Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign perform their newest studio album, Vultures 1. The album was released on February 10, 2024, after several delays.

The main three-day weekend show will feature artists such as Nicki Minaj, Fuerza Regida, Post Malone, and more. The full lineup for Rolling Loud California 2024 is given below:

March 14, 2024:

Kanye West

Ty Dolla $ign

March 15, 2024:

Nicki Minaj

YG & Tyga

Party Next Door

Rae Sremmurd

Lil Tecca

S*xxy Redd

Chino Pacas

Luh Tyler

BLP Kosher

DD Osama

Dee Baby

Tana

Jeleel!

Fat Nick

Terror Reid

Lay Bankz

Robb Bank$

Lil Gnar

Azchike

Kanii

Zoe Osama

Sugar Hill Dott

Chow Lee

Four Five

Anycia

ASM Bopster

Stone Cold Jzlle

K.Charles

Gat$

Junior H

March 16, 2024:

Post Malone

$uicide Boy$

Summer Walker

Big Sean

Larry June

Bones

Flo Milli

Pi'erre Bourne

Veeze

Bigxthaplug

Xavier Wulf

Bluebucksclan

Kaliii

Rob 49

Dc The Don

Kentheman

2Rare

Danny Towers

F1lthy

Jordan Ward

Eddy Baker

Savage Ga$p

Maiya the Don

Osamason

Wallie the Sensie

2SDXRT3ALL

Hoosh

Nate Dae

Fuerza Regida

March 17, 2024:

Future X Metro Boomin

Don Toliver

Bryson Tiller

Ski Mask The Slump God

Chief Keef

NLE Choppa

03 Greedo

That Mexican OT

Mozzy

Pouya

Mike Sherm

Bashfortheworld

Kxllswxtch

310Babii

Dom Corleo

Sukihana

Chase Shakur

Ryan Trey

Heembeezy

Cash Cobain

Wolface Joey

Richi Amiri

MC Abdul

Drownmili

Stoop Lauren

Bbyafricka

Natanael Cano

The upcoming edition of Rolling Loud California also marks the second year for the festival in its current location at Hollywood Park adjacent to Sofi Stadium. It is worth noting that the 2021 edition was held at the NOS Center in San Bernadino.

The festival this year will have multiple prominent sponsors like GoPuff retail company, Sprite subsidiary of Coca-Cola, Toyota, and Verizon. Alongside the California edition, Rolling Loud will also have the Argentina, Chile, and Brazil editions, among others.

