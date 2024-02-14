Fool in Love Festival 2024: Tickets, where to buy, prices, lineup, date, location, & all you need to know as Lionel Richie & more to headline 

The Fool in Love Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held on August 31, 2024, near Sofi Stadium at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, California. The inaugural edition of the festival is being presented by Live Nation and will be headlined by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross.

Fool in Love 2024, which will also feature performances by music acts such as Nile Rodgers & Chic, Al Green, Smokey Robinson, Zapp, and Kool & The Gang, among others, was announced via a post on the official Instagram account of the festival on February 13, 2024.

The presale for the festival starts on February 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PT. To access said presale, interested patrons must register for it from the official website, Fool in Love, via email for international users and/or via mobile numbers for US users.

Public tickets will be available on February 16, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. PT if there are still tickets available. General admission tickets start at $275. General Plus tickets start at $595. VIP tickets start at $695. Platinum tickets start at $1200, and hotel and travel packages start at $750. All tickets can also be booked with a $19.99 down payment.

Fool in Love Festival 2024 lineup

The Fool in Love Festival will be hosted near the Sofi Stadium in Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, California. To match the iconic venue, the lineup of the inaugural edition also features several prominent artists and bands, including headliners Lionel Richie, Diana Ross, Smokey Robinson, and Durand Jones & The Indications.

Lionel Richie is an American singer-songwriter best known for his Billboard 200 chart-topping second studio album, Can't Slow Down. Meanwhile, Diana Ross is a multi-award-winning singer-songwriter who is one of the 21 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest US civil honor, as well as the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Smokey Robinson is an R&B and soul singer-songwriter and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, as well as a winner of the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, which is presented by the Library of Congress.

The full list of performers for the Fool in Love 2024 Festival on August 31, 2024 is given below:

Lionel Richie

Diana Ross

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Al Green

Santana

Charlie Wilson

Gladys Knight

The Isley Brothers

Chaka Khan

Eric Burbon

The Animals

The O'Jays

The Jacksons

War

The Spinners

The Whisperers

The Emotions

Dionne Warwick

The Commodores

Smokey Robinson

Durand Jones & The Indications

Brenton Wood

Barbara Mason

The Sacred Souls

Mayer Hawthorne

Durand Jones

Aaron Frazer

The Delfonics

The Stylistics

The Manhattans

The Chi-Lites

The Legendary Blue Notes

Trish Toledo

The Intruders

Los Lobos

Johnny Farina

The Chicano

Tierra

Malo

Bloodstone

The Sinseers

The Altons

La Lom

Bobby Oroza

Lady Wray

The Yesterdays

The Mccharmlys

The Dramatics

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

Zapp

Kool & The Gang

Stevie B

Rose Royce

Morris Day & The Time

Heatwave

The Bar-Kays Feat Larry Dodson

Cameo

Shalamar

S.O.S Band

Dazz Band

Con Funk Shun

Trinere

Mary Jane Girls

Evelyn Champagne King

The Pointer Sister

El Debarge

Barry Bash

MC Magic

Lil Rob

Frankie J

Midnight Love

The Fool in Love festival is focusing on a funk, R&B, and soul lineup in its inaugural edition. The festival's venue is capable of drawing more than 6,000 people, with capacity left to fill, which is expected to be the case with such a star-studded lineup.

