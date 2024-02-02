Sol Blume 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 3, 2024, to May 5, 2024, at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California. The 2024 edition of the festival will be its fifth edition, having been held in 2018 and annually ever since except for the 2020 and 2021 editions, which were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2024 edition, which will feature performances by SZA, Kaytramine, Omar Apollo, and Ayra Starr, among others, was announced via a post on the festival's official website.

Tickets for the festival will be available on February 5, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PT. Interested patrons must pre-register via the Lyte page of the festival or the official festival website before that to get first access to tickets. Tier 1 tickets are already sold out.

General tickets are priced at $279 for Tier 2 and $299 for Tier 3 tickets. General Plus tickets are priced at $369 and $389 for Tier 2 and Tier 3 tickets, respectively. VIP tickets are priced at $499 and $549. Ticket purchases are subject to additional service taxes and processing fees. Payment plans are also available and can be accessed during the purchasing process.

Aside from standard tickets, the festival has also introduced returnable tickets, which can be returned either 72 hours before the box office opening or until the shipping deadline. These tickets are meant specifically for individuals who want to attend the festival but are not sure if they will be able to make it or not.

Sol Blume 2024 lineup and headliners

Sol Blume 2024 is set to be the largest edition of the indie festival so far, and the organizers are bringing along a lineup to match it, including headliners Snoh Aalegra, SZA, and Kaytramine.

Snoh Aalegra is a Swedish singer-songwriter who rose to prominence with her third studio album, Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, which was released on July 9, 2021, via ROC Nation. The album peaked at number 24 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

SZA is an American rapper best known for her second studio album, SOS, which was released on December 9, 2022. Meanwhile, Kaytramine is best known for their eponymously titled debut album.

The full lineup for the Sol Blume 2024 festival is given below by each date:

May 3, 2024 (Day 1):

Dom Kennedy and Teeflee

Jojo

Maeta

Naomi Sharon

Omar Apollo

Pinkpantheress

Snoh Aalegra

UMI

May 4, 2024 (Day 2):

Ama Lou

Elmiene

Harris Rudman

Jordan Ward

Kaytramine

Kelela

Khamari

Kotathefriend

Masego

Nate Curry

Samm Henshaw

SIR

Wale

May 5, 2024 (Day 3):

Ari Lennox

Ayra Starr

Chase Shakur

Chxrry22

Doechii

Karri

Leon Thomas

Libianca

Partynextdoor

SZA

Toosii

Sol Blume was founded by ENT Legends, a California-based event planning and concert promotion venture. Initially, it started as a one-day event held at Chavez Park in the city, witnessing a total footfall of around 6,000 people each edition.

After the success of the first two editions, Sol Blume moved to its current location, expanding to a two-day event with a larger crowd capacity, which attained an all-time high of more than 45,000 people in 2023, including a substantial amount of international visitors from countries like China, England, New Zealand, and Japan.