"This lineup is insane": Fans express delight at the Bourbon & Beyond 2024 lineup

Bourbon & Beyond is one of the most awaited music festivals of the year, and the announcement of the official lineup has only added to the fans' excitement.
Like the past few years, the 2024 festival edition will be held at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. A fan took to the social media platform X to express her delight about the star-studded lineup.
"This lineup is fire" - Bourbon & Beyond 2024 lineup has fans eagerly anticipating the festival
This year, the Bourbon & Beyond festival will feature 100 musical acts, including Dave Matthews Band, Neil Young, and Black Pumas as some of the headliners.
Over four days, this whiskey and music festival offers dozens of specialized bars and thrilling musical performances. An exciting addition to this year's festival is two additional stages and 40 additional musical acts compared to the past few years.
The 2024 edition of the festival will take place between September 19 and September 22 this year. Some of the largest names on this year's lineup include The Beach Boys, Cory Wong, KALEO, Larkin Poe, X Ambassadors, and Beck among others.
As per the official news release, the festival experience will feature daily workshops and demonstrations hosted by Chris Blandford, Amanda Freitag, Ed Lee, and Chris Santos — pairing world-renowned master distillers and celebrity chefs with guest artist appearances and a who's who of Kentucky personalities — in addition to four full days of music on five stages at Bourbon & Beyond.
Bourbon & Beyond 2024: Full lineup
Here is the full lineup for the Bourbon & Beyond Festival:
- Zach Bryan
- Dave Matthews Band
- Tyler Childers
- Neil Young
- Beck
- Matchbox Twenty
- The National
- My Morning Jacket
- The War On Drugs
- Whiskey Myers
- Cody Jinks
- Tedeschi Trucks Band
- Black Pumas
- The Beach Boys
- Mt. Joy
- Fleet Foxes
- Young the Giant
- Maren Morris
- The Head and the Heart
- Melissa Etheridge
- Teddy Swims
- Koe Wetzel
- Milky Chance
- Chris Isaak
- Lyle Lovett
- KALEO
- Sierra Ferrell
- Charles Wesley Godwin
- Shane Smith & The Saints
- The Wallflowers
- Cory Wong
- X Ambassadors
- Sunny Day Real Estate
- Dinosaur Jr.
- Larkin Poe
- Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers
- Lucius
- JJ Grey & Mofro
- Beth Hart
- Allen Stone
- Wilder Woods
- Niko Moon
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
- The War and Treaty
- Larry Fleet
- Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band
- Mat Kearney
- Arlo Parks
- Hiss Golden Messenger
- Smith & Myers
- BRELAND
- Patty Smyth
- Wyatt Flores
- Cimafunk
- Futurebirds
- The Bacon Brothers
- M. Ward
- Soul Asylum
- Son Volt
- Jade Bird
- Neal Francis
- Suzanne Vega
- Wild Rivers
- Dexter and The Moonrocks
- KT Tunstall
- The Dip
- Meg Myers
- Samantha Fish
- Amigo the Devil
- The Record Company
- Taylor Acorn
- Dan Tyminski
- The Sam Bush Band
- The Jerry Douglas Band
- Yonder Mountain String Band
- Tony Trischka’s EarlJam
- Sister Sadie
- Devon Gilfillian
- Robert Finley
- Abby Anderson
- Abraham Alexander
- Vincent Neil Emerson
- Andy Frasco & The U.N.
- Mac Saturn
- Jake Kohn
- The Castellows
- Madi Diaz
- Motherfolk
- Grace Bowers
- Mapache
- Maggie Antone
- Briscoe
- Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel
- Hueston
- Robert Jon & the Wreck
- The Brothers Comatose
- Theo Lawrence
- Colby T. Helms and The Virginia Creepers
- New Dangerfield
- Big Richard
- Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
- Chatham County Line
- Tray Wellington Band
- The Kentucky Gentlemen
- Lizzie No
- The Jacob Jolliff Band
- East Nash Grass
- The Local Honeys
- Mountain Grass Unit
- Kyle Ray
Single Day Passes for the festival are available on the official Bourbon & Beyond website.
