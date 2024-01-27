"This lineup is insane": Fans express delight at the Bourbon & Beyond 2024 lineup

Bourbon & Beyond is one of the most awaited music festivals of the year, and the announcement of the official lineup has only added to the fans' excitement.

Like the past few years, the 2024 festival edition will be held at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. A fan took to the social media platform X to express her delight about the star-studded lineup.

A fan reaction to Bourbon & Beyond's post (Image via X/@jessica_kirsh)

"This lineup is fire" - Bourbon & Beyond 2024 lineup has fans eagerly anticipating the festival

This year, the Bourbon & Beyond festival will feature 100 musical acts, including Dave Matthews Band, Neil Young, and Black Pumas as some of the headliners.

Over four days, this whiskey and music festival offers dozens of specialized bars and thrilling musical performances. An exciting addition to this year's festival is two additional stages and 40 additional musical acts compared to the past few years.

A fan reacts to the festival lineup (Image via X/@AmandaHrubes)

The 2024 edition of the festival will take place between September 19 and September 22 this year. Some of the largest names on this year's lineup include The Beach Boys, Cory Wong, KALEO, Larkin Poe, X Ambassadors, and Beck among others.

As per the official news release, the festival experience will feature daily workshops and demonstrations hosted by Chris Blandford, Amanda Freitag, Ed Lee, and Chris Santos — pairing world-renowned master distillers and celebrity chefs with guest artist appearances and a who's who of Kentucky personalities — in addition to four full days of music on five stages at Bourbon & Beyond.

Bourbon & Beyond 2024: Full lineup

Here is the full lineup for the Bourbon & Beyond Festival:

Zach Bryan

Dave Matthews Band

Tyler Childers

Neil Young

Beck

Matchbox Twenty

The National

My Morning Jacket

The War On Drugs

Whiskey Myers

Cody Jinks

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Black Pumas

The Beach Boys

Mt. Joy

Fleet Foxes

Young the Giant

Maren Morris

The Head and the Heart

Melissa Etheridge

Teddy Swims

Koe Wetzel

Milky Chance

Chris Isaak

Lyle Lovett

KALEO

Sierra Ferrell

Charles Wesley Godwin

Shane Smith & The Saints

The Wallflowers

Cory Wong

X Ambassadors

Sunny Day Real Estate

Dinosaur Jr.

Larkin Poe

Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers

Lucius

JJ Grey & Mofro

Beth Hart

Allen Stone

Wilder Woods

Niko Moon

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

The War and Treaty

Larry Fleet

Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band

Mat Kearney

Arlo Parks

Hiss Golden Messenger

Smith & Myers

BRELAND

Patty Smyth

Wyatt Flores

Cimafunk

Futurebirds

The Bacon Brothers

M. Ward

Soul Asylum

Son Volt

Jade Bird

Neal Francis

Suzanne Vega

Wild Rivers

Dexter and The Moonrocks

KT Tunstall

The Dip

Meg Myers

Samantha Fish

Amigo the Devil

The Record Company

Taylor Acorn

Dan Tyminski

The Sam Bush Band

The Jerry Douglas Band

Yonder Mountain String Band

Tony Trischka’s EarlJam

Sister Sadie

Devon Gilfillian

Robert Finley

Abby Anderson

Abraham Alexander

Vincent Neil Emerson

Andy Frasco & The U.N.

Mac Saturn

Jake Kohn

The Castellows

Madi Diaz

Motherfolk

Grace Bowers

Mapache

Maggie Antone

Briscoe

Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel

Hueston

Robert Jon & the Wreck

The Brothers Comatose

Theo Lawrence

Colby T. Helms and The Virginia Creepers

New Dangerfield

Big Richard

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

Chatham County Line

Tray Wellington Band

The Kentucky Gentlemen

Lizzie No

The Jacob Jolliff Band

East Nash Grass

The Local Honeys

Mountain Grass Unit

Kyle Ray

Single Day Passes for the festival are available on the official Bourbon & Beyond website.

