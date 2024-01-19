Skepta’s Big Smoke Festival 2024: Tickets, prices, lineup, & all you need to know

Skepta's Big Smoke Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held on July 6, 2024, at the Crystal Palace Park in South End London, UK. The 2024 festival is its inaugural edition and will be the first attempt at a festival by the Tottenham-based rapper. The announcement of the festival comes at a time when the rapper is dealing with controversy over the poster for his upcoming single, Gas Me Up (Diligent).

The singer announced the new festival, which will feature performances by Mahalia, The Streets, K-Trap, and The Den featuring Frisco, among others, via a post on the official Instagram page on January 18, 2024.

Tickets for the festival are currently available for purchase from the official website of the festival and are priced at £72.80 for general tickets and at £127 for VIP tickets. Payment plans are available from £20. Tickets can also be purchased from Ticketmaster.

Skepta’s Big Smoke Festival 2024 lineup

The rapper first announced the Big Smoke Festival in November 2023, stating in a Instagram live post no longer available now:

"I'm gassed to finally announce that Big Smoke Festival is official. I just want to say thank you to all the supporters, it’s been a couple years that you didn’t see me on a stage..I know a lot of people have been wondering when they’ll see Skepta at a festival and I really wanted to save all that energy and put it into something that was for us, by us."

The singer continued:

"There’s going to be a live stage with all your favourite acts – anyone you know that’s affiliated with Skepta. There’ll be a live stage on one side and the Más Tiempo stage which will also be a full lineup. I might bust up one stage, fly over to the other one and link with Jammer. It’s gonna be crazy."

The full lineup for the Big Smoke Festival 2024, to be held at the Crystal Palace Park in London, UK, on July 6, 2024:

Big Smoke Stage

Skepta

The Streets

Mahalia

JME

Lancey

K-Trap

Odumodublvck

The Den featuring Frisco, Flowdan, Sir Spyro, Infamousizak, Manga, Thafirst

Mas Tiempo Stage:

Skepta

Loco Dice

Uncle Waffles

Syreeta

Kitty Amor

Honeyluv

Jammer

Ossie

The Mendenez Brothers

Skepta is set to release single Gas Me Up (Diligent) on January 26

Expand Tweet

Skepta is releasing the single Gas Me Up (Diligent) on Friday, January 26. This will be the first single from his sixth studio album, Knife And Fork.

The English grime MC recently courted controversy over the artwork for his upcoming single. The official cover art for the track, created by artist Gabriel Moses, shows a group of men with shaved heads. One of the men is shown to have “GAS ME UP” tattooed on the back of his head.

Skepta apologized and took down the artwork after he was accused of referencing the Holocaust in it.

The Tottenham-based rapper's new film, Tribal Mark, is also set to premiere on January 26.

The rapper, born Joseph Olaitan Adenuga Jr. on September 19, 1982, had his chart breakthrough with his second studio album, Microphone Champion, which was released on June 1, 2009. The album peaked at number 103 on the UK album chart.

The rapper released his third studio album, Doin' It Again, on January 31, 2011. The silver-certified album peaked at number 19 on the UK album chart after its release. Konnichiwa, Skepta's fourth studio album, was released on May 6, 2016. The gold-certified album peaked at number 2 on the UK album chart and at number 13 on the Irish and Australian album charts.

The album won the Album of the Year award at the 2016 Mercury Prize. The album's singles That's Not Me and Shutdown also won the Best Video and Best Song awards at the 2014 and 2015 MOBO Awards, respectively.

The singer released his fifth studio album, Ignorance Is Bliss, on May 31, 2019. The gold-certified album peaked at number 2 on the UK album chart as well as at number 6 on the Irish album chart.