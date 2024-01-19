"I'm ALIVEEEEEEE": Fans react as Skepta teases a new single 'Jangrova' to appear in his upcoming film Tribal Mark

BET award-winning artist Skepta teased his latest collaboration single Jangrova on all his social media accounts on January 18, which had fans buzzing with excitement. The single is reported to be a part of Skepta's upcoming directorial debut Tribal Mark, set to release later this month.

The upcoming film will follow the journey of a Nigerian immigrant navigating life in a foreign land, while also involving storylines of undercover Black Secret Service.

The new track will discuss similar themes by seemingly blending his distinct lyricism with a fast-paced afro/trap beat. Idris Elba has featured on the track, but it is unconfirmed if he will be part of the film. Odumodublvck is another feature confirmed for this track.

The 30-second clip was released to social media to build anticipation for the track. With the largely positive reviews the track has been receiving so far, it is safe to say fans are ready and expectant for this upcoming release.

Expand Tweet

Fans buzzing with excitement over Skepta's latest music teaser

Skepta, also known by his alias Big Smoke, will release this track on Friday to an already excited fanbase. The track will be his first release for the year acting as a possible lead single for his film Tribal Mark.

The clip released to social media showcases apparent behind-the-scenes footage of him and his team, seemingly on the set for his upcoming movie.

Makeup artists can be seen applying the film's signature "Tribal Mark" looks on the rapper and other actors, while the track plays in the background.

Expand Tweet

Fans of the rapper are patiently waiting for the drop as this single could give them a better idea of the themes the upcoming movie will dive into. Fans have taken to X to express their anticipation for the new track.

One user even commented on his love for the rapper's musical talent and skill.

Skepta & Odumodu will surely deliver without the labour room, I can beat my chest & say that Skepta is one of those artiste I stake on to deliver.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A few fans seemed to take shots at the rapper claiming he retired several times, only to come back and drop new music.

One user expressed:

"This n***a Skepta dun retired a million times. Still ends up coming back sigh"

Although there were a few criticisms, most fans seemed to be quite happy with the rapper not officially retiring and continuing to drop music, if not as consistently as he used to.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With the single dropping today and his film set to premiere on January 26 at Everyman Cinemas, this marks a significant leap for the North London creative, renowned for his prowess in music and fashion.

Tribal Mark is co-directed and executively produced by the London native along with his longtime collaborator Dwight Okechukwu. Breaking the mold, Tribal Mark boasts a 90% minority ethnic cast and production team. The film is produced under Skepta's 1PLUS1 Production.

In a recent statement, Skepta reflected on this venture into filmmaking, expressing:

"I’ve always wanted to get into making films, and now feels like the perfect time. We’ve been working on this project for a while, and it’s one that’s extremely important to me. It’s a story that many immigrants will understand and connect with, as it reflects a journey many have gone through – and this project is for them."

As he wears many hats in this project from producing and co-directing, to acting, the artist seems to welcome the challenges of his new creative endeavor.