Doctor Elise episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Doctor Elise episode 3 is set to premiere on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 9:30PM JST. Following Elise’s gambit proving successful, fans are excited to see how she begins her journey to becoming a doctor in her original world.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for Doctor Elise episode 3 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Doctor Elise episode 3 and more.

Doctor Elise episode 3 set to begin Elise’s journey to fixing her life’s mistakes and saving her loved ones

Release date and time, where to watch

Doctor Elise episode 3 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30PM JST on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Thursday morning local release window. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available sometime during the day on Wednesday locally like Japanese fans. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll becomes the best and only option to stream almost any anime series from any year.

Doctor Elise episode 3 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 4:30AM, Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 7:30AM, Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30PM, Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Central European Time 1:30PM, Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6PM, Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30PM, Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30PM, Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11PM, Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Episode 2 recap

Doctor Elise episode 2 began with Elise saying she loved and missed her family, which seemingly shocked them. Discussion of Elise’s betrothal to Lindel was then discussed, as Elise herself decided to ensure her life played out differently. She wrote down all the tragedies to come and thought of how to avoid them. She then had a bonding moment with her maid Mary, which also caused her to realize she wants to become a doctor in this world as well.

Elise and her father then met with their King the next day, where Elise also reunited with Prince Linden. The three and Elise’s father then discussed the Kusef expedition, where Elise eventually told them that the Kingdom of Moncelle is the campaign’s biggest threat. She also pointed out how the Ubaki Mountains also could create an issue. The King shared how impressive her counsel was, before diagnosing him as having diabetes.

With two of her primary concerns dealt with, she then spoke about how she wishes not to marry Linden. She blamed it on being too inexperienced to assume the responsibilities that come with marrying Linden, adding that she wants to become a doctor. The King decided to bet her that if she passed the exams to become a doctor, he would agree to her wish. The episode ended with Linden seemingly falling for Elise as they walked through the garden.

What to expect (speculative)

Doctor Elise episode 3 will likely begin with a continued focus on Linden and Elise, which will see them ironically develop a relationship despite how their last arranged marriage ended. However, this will likely end quickly, with Elise likely to begin her training at her family’s hospital by the end of the installment.

Doctor Elise episode 3 will also likely offer some valuable further insight into the geopolitical circumstances of Elise’s world, especially given how intertwined they are with her own goals. Fans may even be taken to an opposing kingdom to learn of how Elise’s actions are changing her world in unexpected and potentially unintended ways.

