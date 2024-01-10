Doctor Elise episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Doctor Elise episode 2 is set to premiere on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 9:30 pm JST. With the first episode setting up Elise’s reincarnation back into her original body following her reincarnation as Aoi Takamoto, fans are excited to meet the core cast of the series.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler information available for Doctor Elise episode 2 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless rather upsetting. However, fans have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Doctor Elise episode 2 set to begin introducing core cast of series following Elise's reincarnation to original body

Release date, time, and where to watch

Doctor Elise episode 2 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 pm JST on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early morning local release on Thursday. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead be able to enjoy the episode only sometime during the day on Wednesday.

International fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after it begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll is the best and only option to stream the title.

Doctor Elise episode 2 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 4:30 am, Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 7:30 am, Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30 pm, Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Central European Time 1:30 pm, Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6 pm, Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30 pm, Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30 pm, Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11 pm, Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Episode 1 recap

Doctor Elise episode 1 began with protagonist Aoi Takamoto on a plane when it was suddenly announced the flight was making an emergency landing due to damage sustained. It was then revealed that Aoi was an expert surgeon during her life. It was also teased that Aoi had lived a life before, based on her response to a friend’s comment. This was later confirmed when she reminisced about her last life and the death she eventually suffered.

Her old name was revealed to be Elise de Clorence, as was her title of former Empress of Britia. Upon reincarnating as Aoi, she dedicated herself to becoming a doctor to save as many lives and bring as much happiness to people as possible to make up for her life as Elise. The episode then returned to the crash, where Aoi lamented that she would die when she could have saved so many more people’s lives.

However, she woke up to find herself alive, along with a young boy whose mother needed help. Aoi then began tending to everyone still alive on the plane, saving them all. However, just as rescue helicopters arrived, Aoi succumbed to her own injuries.

However, she then woke up as Elise in Elise's bedroom. The episode ended with Elise crying as she reunited with her family, teasing that she wanted to change her life as Elise.

What to expect (speculative)

With Aoi Takamoto no more, Doctor Elise episode 2 should begin introducing viewers to Elise's life and the people around her. Given that Elise's family was confirmed to be dead by the time of her passing, the second episode is expected to affirm that she has reincarnated to a time long before their collective ends.

Doctor Elise episode 2 should also see Elise outwardly confirm her intent to redo her life and make the most of this second chance as Elise. Given that she spent her life as Aoi training to be a doctor, fans will likely see Elise pursue a similar goal to further atone for her past crimes.

Follow along for more Doctor Elise anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.