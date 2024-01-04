Doctor Elise episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Doctor Elise episode 1 is set to premiere on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 9:30 pm JST. With the series being one of the most highly anticipated anime of the Winter 2024 season, fans are desperate to learn anything and everything they can about the premiere episode’s events before its release.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler information available for Doctor Elise episode 1 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it is nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Doctor Elise episode 1 and more.

Doctor Elise episode 1 set to introduce readers to titular reincarnated character

Release date and time, where to watch

Expand Tweet

Doctor Elise episode 1 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 pm JST on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Thursday morning local release window. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available sometime during the day on Wednesday locally like Japanese fans. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll is the best and only option to stream almost any anime series from any year.

Doctor Elise episode 1 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 4:30AM, Wednesday, January 10, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 7:30AM, Wednesday, January 10, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30PM, Wednesday, January 10, 2024 Central European Time 1:30PM, Wednesday, January 10, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6PM, Wednesday, January 10, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30PM, Wednesday, January 10, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30PM, Wednesday, January 10, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11PM, Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Series synopsis

The series' titular surgeon should serve as the primary focus of Doctor Elise episode 1 (Image via

Doctor Elise's premiere episode will likely introduce viewers to the core plot and central cast of characters, especially the titular surgeon. However, fans will first be introduced to her as Aoi Takamoto, who was once an evil empress named Elise before being executed by her husband Linden.

After being executed and finding herself having reincarnated into the modern world, she becomes a surgeon in order to atone for the mistakes of her past life. Tragically, her life in the modern world ends in a plane crash, resulting in her once again being incarnated into her former life as Elisa.

However, she’s reincarnated to a time 10 years prior to her execution, giving her the opportunity to avoid it and prevent the tragedy by not marrying Linden. Having also brought with her the medical knowledge and experience she gained in the modern world, she decides once again to become a doctor, setting up the titular character’s debut.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Given its status as the premiere episode for the series, Doctor Elise episode 1 will likely serve as an introduction to the series’ central characters and setup its core plot as described above. While it’ll make for a relatively mundane episode in all likelihood, it’s nevertheless necessary in order to establish what the series is about and who it will focus on.

Doctor Elise episode 1 could also introduce some anime-original scenes or dialogue into the first episode in order to set up future events. This would serve to both distinguish the anime adaptation from the source material for manga-readers, while also giving insightful anime-watchers the clues they need to know the series’ future.

Follow along for more Doctor Elise anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.