7 reincarnation Anime to watch for Oshi No Ko fans

Reincarnation anime series have become quite popular in recent years because thanks to the Oshi No Ko series. The story of the gynecologist who dies and is resurrected as the son of a Japanese idol while keeping his memory and discovering the murder mystery has become a worldwide hit. Thus, it's no surprise that fans of the series are looking for similar concepts.

So, here are, in no particular order, seven reincarnation anime series for those fans that enjoyed Oshi No Ko.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for all the anime on this list.

The seven best reincarnation anime series that needs to be watched at least once

1) The Founder of Diabolism

The Founder of Diabolism is a different breed of reincarnation anime (Image via Tencent Penguin Pictures).

Reincarnation anime, much like the entirety of the medium, comes in all shapes and sizes, but The Founder of Diabolism is a different breed because it doesn't hail from Japan. It is actually a Chinese series and is an adaptation of a novel of the same name written by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu.

The series tells the story of Wei Wuxian, a powerful clan leader that created chaos and fear across the world with his people. However, he is killed and thirteen years later reincarnates in a family where he is abused and mistreated. Wei Wuxian discovers a left arm that is dismembering and torturing people, so he wants to find out the truth, which will connect him with someone from his past life.

The Founder of Diabolism ran from 2018 to 2021 and never got the attention it deserved. This was probably because it doesn't come from the typical anime circuits, although that shouldn't stop anyone from giving it a chance.

2. Ceres, Celestial Legend

Ceres, Celestial Legend is an underrated reincarnation anime (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Aya Mikage is the protagonist of the series and she seems to be a regular teenager as she goes on a trip with her friends. However, she discovers that she is the reincarnation of Ceres, a powerful celestial maiden. This leads to a lot of different enemies and beings going after her because they deem her too dangerous.

After escaping from an initial attack, Aya, her friends, and her family, go on a journey to find out the truth about her heritage and what she must do as Ceres' reincarnation. The anime adaptation by Studio Pierrot wasn't a massive success, but it did a decent job and there is also the manga to know how the story ended.

3. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Mushoku Tensei is one of the most popular reincarnation anime out there at the moment (Image via Studio Bind).

If the discussion is about reincarnation anime, then Mushoku Tensei must be a part of the discussion.

A Japanese man that is going through unemployment decides that his life was pointless and decides to sacrifice himself to keep a group of teenagers from being rolled over by a truck. However, he ends up reincarnating as a baby in a fantasy setting while keeping his memories. Seizing this second chance at life, he discovers that he is excellent at magic, kick-starting his adventure.

Mushoku Tensei is a classic Isekai story but one that explores a lot of what constitutes living and what a life with purpose actually is, offering something with a bit more substance than the classic anime of this subgenre.

4. Phantom Thief Jeanne

Reincarnation anime meets Sailor Moon (Image via Toei Animation).

Phantom Thief Jeanne can be viewed as the missing link between the magical girl trope of the shojo genre, popularized by Sailor Moon in the 90s, and the reincarnation anime craze of recent years. It is also very good.

Protagonist Maron Kusakabe receives a visit from an angel called Finn Fish, who tells her that she is the reincarnation of a phantom thief known as Jeanne d'Arc. She says that she must now capture demons in paintings to turn them into evil spirits. This is how her journey begins.

The series takes a lot from Sailor Moon in terms of aesthetics and art but has its own identity. Clocking at 33 episodes, the anime does a fine job of doing justice to the source material.

5. The Rising of the Shield Hero

A modern classic of the reincarnation anime genre (Image via Kinema Citrus).

It can be argued that the source material of The Rising of the Shield Hero paved the way for the popularity of the Isekai genre and no one can deny the quality of this series. It is very popular to this very day and it has been shown in light novels, manga, video games, and, of course, anime series.

The premise is very simple: four Japanese teenagers were chosen to represent and defend people as legendary heroes in a fantasy setting. They have been equipped with legendary weapons, although Naofumi is given the Legendary Shield, the only weapon not made for attack, and his luck turns for the worse, left on his own after a while.

The Rising of the Shield Hero is not the typical reincarnation anime and has a lot of fun details that make it a very compelling experience, which is why it deserves a lot of attention.

6. The Misfit of Demon King Academy

Another popular reincarnation anime (Image via Silver Link).

An evil demon king known as Anos Voldigoad has been waging war with humanity for 2,000 years and finally decided to make peace with the human champion Kanon. However, Anos eventually reincarnates many years in the future, only to discover that his descendants are looking down on the hybrids. Therefore, he decides to reclaim the throne but first, he must graduate from the Demon King Academy.

The series has a lot of cool moments and a lot of humor, which makes it a very fun experience to watch when there is a need to just lay back and see some enjoyable anime. It is not the most complex of stories but gets the job done in a very fun manner.

7. The Betrayal Knows My Name

An underrated reincarnation anime (Image via J.C. Staff).

A lot of reincarnation anime establish from the get-go that the main character has a past life and who he or she was in that previous existence. However, The Betrayal Knows My Name plays around with that concept and leaves a lot of room for mystery and questions.

Protagonist Yuki Sakurai was abandoned as a baby and grew up in an orphanage while being prone to loneliness and failing to connect with people. However, he has this unique ability that allows him to experience other people's feelings when he touches them, which confuses him a lot. As he meets a mysterious figure, he begins to wonder where he met him before and questions about his past life take place.

This is a mystery series with a lot of shojo elements, so it is definitely an interesting watch for people that want something that combines a lot of different tropes in one package.

Final thoughts

Oshi No Ko has become, in just one season, one of the most popular reincarnation anime series of the last decade. So, it is not surprising that a lot of fans are eager to see more series of that ilk, and here are some that have pushed the genre to far greater heights.

