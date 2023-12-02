Suicide Squad anime main cast and where you've heard them before, explained

One of the most unexpected yet seemingly promising television anime series announced in the 2023 calendar year is none other than the Suicide Squad anime series, subtitled ISEKAI. The series is set to be a collaboration between Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio. It will focus on characters from the DC Comics universe finding themselves in new worlds.

While information on the series since its initial release has been relatively sparse, fans received a massive announcement about the Suicide Squad anime earlier this week. This included a new teaser trailer, information about the opening theme, several new key visuals, and more.

The highlight of the announcement about the Suicide Squad anime is a full cast list, which includes some notable names from the anime industry. While the names of the voice actors specifically may not be familiar to some, nearly every anime fan will be familiar with the prior work each of them has done.

Suicide Squad anime features all-star cast with several notable credits to their names

Where you've heard the cast before, explained

The main characters for the Suicide Squad anime are Harley Quinn, The Joker, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These characters will be voiced by Anna Nagase, Yuichiro Umehara, Reigo Yamaguchi, Takehito Koyasu, Jun Fukuyama, and Subaru Kimura, respectively. Each of these voice actors has significant prior credits to their name.

Nagase, for example, is likely best known as Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's Riko Amanai, as well as Yurei Deco's Hack and Summer Time Rendering's Ushio Kofune. She has also voiced Isabella in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Louise in Undead Girl Murder Farce. She will soon be seen voicing Yoki in the upcoming ‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess anime series.

Umehara, meanwhile, has a few more high-profile roles to his name, including voicing the titular protagonist in the Goblin Slayer anime series. Umehara also voices Mars in Black Clover, Weather Report in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Zegion in the Tensura Slime franchise, and Jugram Haschwalt in the Bleach TYBW anime.

Yamaguchi boasts a similarly extensive body of work but it is notably lacking in terms of significant roles in the respective series he has appeared in. For example, his most notable credits beyond the Suicide Squad anime are in Cardfight!! Vanguard as Ishida. He also appeared in Dr. Stone as Akashi, who appeared in two episodes, and in Edens Zero as Diego Reyes.

On the other end of the spectrum, Takehito Koyasu boasts several pivotal and significant supporting roles beyond his portrayal as Peacemaker in the Suicide Squad anime. This includes performances as Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's Toji Fushiguro, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure's Dio Brando, Attack on Titan's Zeke Yeager, and Re:ZERO's Roswaal L. Mathers.

Jun Fukuyama also boasts a similar number of credits in the anime industry, including significant starring roles as Code Geass' Lelouch Lamperouge and Assassination Classroom's Koro-sensei. Fukuyama is also known for his portrayals as King in Seven Deadly Sins, Finral Roulacase in Black Clover, and Makoto Hanamiya in Kuroko’s Basketball.

Finally, Subaru Kimura likely has the narrowest body of work amongst the cast in terms of starring roles, with his most significant being his performance as Takeshi Goda in Doraemon. Kimura has also voiced Ryoma Terasaka in Assassination Classroom, Ku in Boruto, Gabi in Devilman Crybaby, Aoi Todo in Jujutsu Kaisen, and Satori Tendo in Haikyuu!!.

