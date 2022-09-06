Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R datamine reveals Weather Report as upcoming DLC character, costume slot of Jotaro 4, and more

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is the latest fighting game set in Hirohiko Araki’s manga universe, and some interesting DLC may have just been leaked. According to dataminers, they have found one of the upcoming DLC characters and more.

It is important to take this with a grain of salt, as it is a datamining leak and not something confirmed by Bandai Namco. The YouTuber, Scotia, that revealed the information, had some tentative proof that this is accurate.

Warning: This article contains some spoilers for Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean's end.

Weather Report might be coming to Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

According to Scotia, there is proof that Weather Report is going to be coming to Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. While Part 6 (Stone Ocean)’s Weather Report - Or Weather Man as he’s known in the localization of the anime - is a character fan can potentially expect in the game.

Weather Report has not been seen in the files. However, it’s his Stand - also known as Weather Report. Though its true form is Heavy Weather, they both share a name. As one of the more critical Stone Ocean characters, it feels like it’s a given that he would show up.

Scotia (Sean for SF6) @ScotiaVIII



youtu.be/YKMTcSmP-Zc JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R Datamining reveals a future DLC character! JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R Datamining reveals a future DLC character!youtu.be/YKMTcSmP-Zc

But the files, interestingly enough, show his Stand, Weather Report. It’s worth noting that Weather Report has been in Jojo’s fighting game before, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven. He would be an excellent choice from the Stone Ocean characters featured in the game.

According to the dataminers files, there are differences between the Stand Weather Report in Eyes of Heaven and Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. In particular, his coloring/shading looks more representative of the Stone Ocean anime, with a darker blue or silver to the design.

Some text files related to snails regarding Weather Report in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. This makes sense because he has an ability, The Devil’s Rainbow! It’s Heavy Weather! that transforms other characters into a snail.

That’s not all that has been found in the datamining for Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. In addition, New Moon Pucci has been seen, which is the version of the character that has C-Moon as a Stand. New Moon Pucci was in All-Star Battle, and Bandai Namco stated that he was coming, so this is just confirmation.

Finally, in Part 4, Jotaro has an extra slot for his costumes, which could mean that he will have an unlockable costume coming in a future update to the game. While there’s no confirmation on what it is, it could be his Eyes of Heaven costume, which was designed after the end of Part 4.

While Bandai Namco has not confirmed this, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R will be mentioned in their upcoming Tokyo Game Show presentation, so fans may not have to wait long for a confirmation.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen