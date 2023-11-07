Will Devilman Crybaby ever get a season 2? Series' renewal possibilities explored

Devilman Crybaby anime debuted in 2018, offering a modern rendition of Go Nagai's iconic manga series infused with innovative creative elements. Directed by Masaki Yuasa, the anime somewhat reimagined the actual story of Devilman. With its release on Netflix, Devilman Crybaby swiftly captured viewers' hearts worldwide, becoming one of the most beloved anime of 2018.

The series, with its ten episodes, brought to life the battle between demons and humanity, exploring the complexities of this timeless conflict. Beyond Devilman Crybaby, the Devilman franchise boasts a rich history, including various anime adaptations, sequels, and spinoffs.

Currently available for streaming on Netflix with English subtitles and dub, Devilman Crybaby continues to enthrall audiences with its gripping narrative and unique approach to the classic tale.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Devilman Crybaby anime.

Devilman Crybaby will possibly get a reboot or a spinoff

Expand Tweet

Devilman Crybaby, the 2018 Japanese original net animation (ONA) series, stands as a testament to the creative genius of Go Nagai, brought to life through the vision of director Masaaki Yuasa. Produced by Aniplex and Dynamic Planning and animated by Science SARU, this series, released on Netflix, captured the hearts of anime enthusiasts worldwide.

This modern take­ on Nagai's popular comic brings the story to the present day. It ke­eps the heart of the old story. The story follows Akira Fudo and buddy Ryo Asuka in a battle against demons that threaten humanity. Ryo's proposal leads Akira to unite with a demon, transforming him into the formidable Devilman while preserving his human soul.

Despite the fervent anticipation for this anime's season 2, fans find themselves in a state of uncertainty. Two years have passed since the anime's debut, yet there has been no official confirmation regarding its return. As the series approaches its sixth anniversary, fans anxiously await any news from Netflix, hoping for a definitive answer.

The primary obstacle hindering the prospect of a season 2 lies in the exhaustive coverage of the source material during its ten-episode debut season. The original manga's profound narrative, depicting the battle between demons and humanity, culminates in an explosive conflict. Ryo's betrayal, the ensuing war, and the ultimate restoration of Earth mark the saga's conclusion, leaving no room for a direct continuation.

Expand Tweet

However, the ever-resourceful Netflix has a history of breathing new life into beloved series, even after exhausting the source material. Alice in Borderland is one such example. The two seasons of the live-action action exhausted the source material, but it was renewed for a third season, which might have a completely new story.

This precedent raises the possibility of a season 2 revival, but it will most likely be a spinoff or a reboot. Alternatively, the franchise's extensive array of manga spinoffs, including Violence Jack, Demon Knight, Devil Lady, and Devilman Saga, offers a rich reservoir of narratives. Netflix could explore these avenues, crafting new installments within the intricate Devilman universe.

Final thoughts

Akira getting possessed by a demon (Image via Netflix)

While a traditional sequel might be challenging due to the exhaustive source material, Netflix could craft a new Devilman anime, offering a fresh narrative twist, or delve into a spin-off derived from the beloved Devilman series.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.