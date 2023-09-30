Alice in Borderland manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Alice in Borderland manga serves as the inspiration for the highly acclaimed Netflix series of the same name. When the original manga concluded in 2016, it left fans yearning for more. Fortunately, with the recent announcement of Alice in Borderland Season 3, viewers can expect an exciting new direction for the story.
The return of creator Haro Aso indicates a promising canonical path that may provide the closure fans have been eagerly seeking. While anticipation mounts for Season 3, readers can fully immerse themselves in this captivating world by exploring the manga on Viz Media's website, delving into its suspenseful and mysterious narrative.
All you need to know about the Alice in Borderland manga
Where to read?
Fans around the globe have been captivated by the gripping manga series, Alice in Borderland, created by Haro Asō. This intense storyline, filled with enigmatic characters, has sparked the imagination of readers everywhere.
For those eager to dive into the intricate world of Borderland, Viz Media offers a convenient platform to enjoy the entire Alice in Borderland manga series. Available on their website, fans can fully immerse themselves in the suspenseful and mysterious challenges that await the characters in this thrilling manga.
Alice in Borderland spin-offs and what to expect
Apart from the main Alice in Borderland manga storyline, Alice in Borderland universe expands through captivating spin-offs that keep readers engaged. Two notable examples are Alice on Border Road and Alice in Borderland: Retry, which delve into alternate timelines and provide more layers to the overall narrative.
While these spin-offs offer unique perspectives, they are not considered official parts of the original story. This allows readers to enjoy different storylines within the Borderland universe.
Alice in Borderland's popularity extends beyond the manga, with a highly acclaimed live-action adaptation on Netflix. Directed by Shinsuke Sato and featuring Yutaka Yamada's exceptional music, the series premiered on Netflix on December 10, 2020.
Its success led to a second season which aired on December 22, 2022, solidifying its reputation as a captivating must-watch for fans of suspenseful storytelling. Now, the Alice in Borderland manga universe is set to grow even more with the exciting announcement of a season 3.
Netflix confirmed this development on September 28, teasing fans with a mysterious Joker card and promising a narrative that is both darker and more complex. This announcement follows the previous seasons of the series, which received widespread acclaim for their intense plotlines and well-developed characters.
Fans of the manga series and viewers awaiting Season 3 will be delighted with the thrilling and suspenseful narrative of Alice in Borderland. Filled with captivating plot twists and high-stakes challenges, this saga keeps readers and viewers engaged.
Alice in Borderland live-action season 2 ended the story in a fashion that was similar to the manga, but had a few changes. But since Haro Aso is probably returning for Alice in Borderland season 3, the live-action continuation will become the new canon and it is possible that the Alice in Borderland manga readers might get more closure that wasn't provided by the ending of the Alice in Borderland manga.
In summation
Fans of Alice in Borderland can continue to immerse themselves in the suspenseful world of the manga through Viz Media's website. The story unfolds with captivating spin-offs and a highly praised live-action adaptation on Netflix, allowing readers to delve into the thrilling challenges faced by the characters.
