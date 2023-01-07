Alhaitham's English and Japanese voice actors in Genshin Impact are Nazeeh Tarsga and Umehara Yuichirou, respectively. Both have voiced numerous characters throughout the years, and this article will highlight some of their more notable roles from various anime and video games.

On a related note, Yang Chaoran voices Alhaitham in Chinese, while Jun Seung Hwa does the Korean dub. Although this article won't focus much on their roles, it's still worth mentioning their names since some readers might recognize them.

Nazeeh Tarsha is Alhaitham's English voice actor in Genshin Impact

Nazeeh H. Tarsha @NazeehTarsha #Alhaitham #GenshinImpact I am indeed the ENG VA for Alhaitham. Thank you for your support and joining me on this journey. It has been nothing short of a pleasure and a delight. Come time, may all your pulls be in your favor I am indeed the ENG VA for Alhaitham. Thank you for your support and joining me on this journey. It has been nothing short of a pleasure and a delight. Come time, may all your pulls be in your favor 💚 #Alhaitham #GenshinImpact https://t.co/YMNyzS6BM9

The above tweet comes from the official Nazeeh Tarsha Twitter account. It contains an image of one of the official reveals for Alhaitham, which shows both the English and Japanese voice actors under the "VOICE ARTIST" section.

Many Genshin Impact fans are excited to see this character become playable, so they might wish to familiarize themselves with his voice.

Nazeeh Tarsha has voiced the following characters in English:

Uri Reiss (Attack on Titan)

Mairo (Tokyo Ghoul:re)

Gilgamesh (Smite)

Itsuhito Sakaki (Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!)

Kosei Tsuburaba (My Hero Academia)

Zeo (One Piece)

Lex (Fire Emblem Heroes)

There are other roles (such as seven additional specific character skins in Smite), but the above list is some of his most notable roles apart from Genshin Impact's Alhaitham.

According to his official VA website, Nazeeh Tarsha is a half-Palestinian and half-Syrian voice actor who can speak English, Arabic, and Spanish. He can also do various accents like:

British

Eastern European

German

Irish

Middle Eastern

Scottish

Nazeeh Tarsha has quite an impressive resume of skills combined with some good roles thus far.

Umehara Yuichirou is Alhaitham's Japanese voice actor in Genshin Impact

A collection of his previous roles (Image via Seiyuu)

Depending on their region, fans might recognize this person as either Umehara Yuichirou or Yuichirou Umehara. Both names are relevant for the same Japanese voice actor who voices Alhaitham in Genshin Impact.

The official English Genshin Impact Twitter account referred to him as UMEHARA Yuichirou in their corresponding tweets.

Here are some of Umehara Yuichirou's previous roles of note:

Goblin Slayer (Goblin Slayer)

Weather Report (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean)

Jugram Haschwalth (Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War)

Sniper Mask (High-Rise Invasion)

Cyrus Albright (Octopath Traveler)

Mitsuhide (Snow White with the Red Hair)

That's quite a wide cast of different character archetypes to voice.

Umehara Yuichirou is also involved in a pop-rock band known as Sir Vanity. He provides vocals and guitar for the band. A demonstration of his musical talents can be seen in the above YouTube video.

This voice actor also won the Best Rookie Actors Award at the 10th Seiyu Awards.

Other related news

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Phase 1

Boosted Drop Rate for "Admonishing Instruction" Alhaitham (Dendro) and "Vigilant Yaksha" Xiao (Anemo)

Yaoyao will also appear in the event wishes and she will receive a huge drop-rate boost.



#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse Version 3.4 Event Wishes AnnouncementPhase 1Boosted Drop Rate for "Admonishing Instruction" Alhaitham (Dendro) and "Vigilant Yaksha" Xiao (Anemo)Yaoyao will also appear in the event wishes and she will receive a huge drop-rate boost. Version 3.4 Event Wishes AnnouncementPhase 1Boosted Drop Rate for "Admonishing Instruction" Alhaitham (Dendro) and "Vigilant Yaksha" Xiao (Anemo)Yaoyao will also appear in the event wishes and she will receive a huge drop-rate boost.#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse https://t.co/hCped9dPJE

The first time players can summon this character is in the first banner of Version 3.4, which launches on January 18, 2023. His Event Wish is called "Caution in Confidence." That banner runs simultaneously alongside Xiao's Invitation to Mundane Life banner. Yaoyao will make her debut on both Event Wishes.

Poll : Which dub do you use in Genshin Impact most of the time? English Japanese 0 votes