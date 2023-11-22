Attack on Titan's Reiner Braun joins Doctor Elise anime's voice cast

Doctor Elise, the highly-anticipated anime adaptation of Yuin and Mini's web novels and manhwa, is set to captivate audiences with the addition of a renowned voice actor who has been celebrated for his iconic portrayal of Reiner Braun in Attack on Titan as one of the more prominent characters of the story.

As Kadokawa unveils a character promo video, providing a glimpse into the dynamic world of Graham, the series promises a star-studded cast, featuring Yui Ishikawa as Elise and Yōhei Azakami as Linden.

Under the direction of Kumiko Habara, Doctor Elise, premiering in January 2024, guarantees a compelling blend of medical drama, fantasy, and reincarnation themes.

Doctor Elise: Reiner Braun's VA will be voicing Graham

Expand Tweet

Renowned voice actor Yoshimasa Hosoya, celebrated for his iconic portrayal of Reiner Braun in Attack on Titan, is set to lend his talents to the upcoming anime Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp.

In this highly anticipated series, Hosoya will take on the role of Graham, a young and brilliant doctor at Teresa Hospital who provides stringent guidance to the protagonist, Elise. Kadokawa recently unveiled a character promo video for Doctor Elise, offering a glimpse into the dynamic character of Graham.

The anime, adapted from Yuin and Mini's web novels and manhwa, boasts a star-studded cast, featuring Yui Ishikawa as Elise, Yōhei Azakami as Linden, and, of course, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Graham. The series is scheduled to premiere in January 2024.

Expand Tweet

Under the direction of Kumiko Habara, known for her work on I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss, Maho Film is handling the animation. With series composition by Deko Akao and character designs by Yuko Watanabe, the anime promises a captivating visual and narrative experience.

Elise, voiced by Yui Ishikawa, will contribute to the anime's atmosphere with the opening theme Believer, while singer Maju Arai will perform the ending theme Listen.

Doctor Elise unfolds the story of Aoi Takamoto, once an evil empress named Elise, who reincarnates into the modern world as Aoi. Seeking redemption, she becomes a surgeon.

However, a tragic plane crash leads to yet another reincarnation, bringing her back to her former life as Elise, a decade before her execution. Determined to alter her fate, Elise uses her medical expertise to navigate the challenges ahead.

Expand Tweet

Originally published on KakaoPage, the novel by Yuin captured the hearts of readers from December 2015 to April 2016. The Manhwa adaptation illustrated by Mini followed on KakaoPage from September 2017 to February 2018.

Final thoughts

As the anticipation builds for the anime adaptation, fans can expect a unique blend of medical drama, fantasy, and reincarnation themes when the anime ultimately graces screens in January 2024.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.