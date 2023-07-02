Surgeon Elise anime adaptation reveals new key visual along with official trailer

An anime adaptation for Surgeon Elise was previously announced in February 2023. Now, an official trailer along with a new key visual were recently announced in preparation for the anime adaptation airing next year. The Surgeon Elise anime adaptation is set to air sometime during January 2024, making it a Winter 2024 anime series.

Currently, the anime adaptation is set to be created by Maho Film, the studio behind I'm Standing on a Million Lives and If It's for My Daughter, I'd Even Defeat a Demon Lord. At the same time, the series will be produced by Kadokawa, one of the most well-known producers in the anime sphere.

Surgeon Elise anime reveals new key visual featuring prominent characters

A new key visual for Surgeon Elise was recently announced, preparing fans for the anime's release during the Winter 2024 anime season. It features main characters Elise de Clorance and Linden de Romanoff, along with important side character Graham de Fallon.

Not long after the key visual was posted on Twitter, an official trailer for the Surgeon Elise anime adaptation began making its way around the animanga community.

The trailer focuses mainly on Elise de Clorance, along with an amazing new soundtrack in the background. The voice cast was also revealed for each of the main characters in the series.

Elise de Clorance will be voiced by Yui Ishikawa, who is famous for voicing Mikasa Ackerman in the Attack on Titan series.

Linden de Romanoff, Elise's main love interest, will be played by Youhei Azakami, who has played Tetchou Suehiro from Bungou Stray Dogs Season 5. Next, Yoshimasa Hosoya, famous for playing Reiner Braun from Attack on Titan, will play Graham de Fallon.

Background information for the series

The Surgeon Elise anime will be different from other anime adaptations of the Winter 2024 anime season as it will be based on a manhwa rather than a manga. Manhwa are essentially the Korean version of manga, and feature various adventure and romance stories.

It includes iconic series such as Solo Leveling, The God of Highschool, and Tower of God.

The Surgeon Elise manhwa was written by Yuin with art by mini. It aired from September 2017 to February 2021, publishing over 140 chapters and receiving a score of 7.66/10 on MyAnimeList.

Surgeon Elise is a double reincarnation fantasy, romance series following the tales of a surgeon as she is reincarnated into different lives. MyAnimeList provides a complete plot description for the series:

Dr. Song Jihyun is considered a prodigy among Korean surgeons, known for her skill in saving patients no matter their condition. In her past life as Elise de Clorance, the ill-mannered wife of the emperor, her jealousy and greed had led to the loss of her loved ones and—ultimately—her death. For that reason, she vowed to now save lives instead of destroying them.

The synopsis continues:

After a fatal plane crash, Elise finds herself once again in her former body. With her previous knowledge of modern medicine and now a chance at mending her mistakes, she is determined to contribute to the empire as a medic in this life. But will Elise be able to avoid her engagement to Prince Linden de Romanoff, the man she had loved to the point of her own demise?

Final thoughts

Fans are excited for the Surgeon Elise anime adaptation (Image via Maho Film)

The Surgeon Elise anime adaptation has received an unexpected amount of hype since its announcement on February 27, 2023. Various anime fans plan to read the manhwa prior to the release of the anime adaptation to gain a better understanding of the series.

If done right, this upcoming anime has the potential to become the number one anime of the Winter 2024 anime season.

Stay tuned as more updates on the upcoming anime adaptation are announced as the release date approaches.

