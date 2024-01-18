"I just became a bigger fan of his" - Fans react as clip of Cody Garbrandt speaking about his near-suicide attempt as teen resurfaces

Cody Garbrandt is one of the few UFC fighters who opened up about his mental health struggles, and fans are praising him for it.

The former UFC Bantamweight champion has had a pretty topsy-turvy career in the organization so far, from beating the legend Dominic Cruz to losing three fights in a row following that win. An interview with the bantamweight recently resurfaced on Reddit, where he talks about attempting suicide and how his brother saved him. Fans praised him for opening up about his struggles:

"Man, this may be a dumb reason, but I just became a bigger fan of his. Surviving suicide attempts is never easy on the body, or mind… but I’m thankful he found his reasons to keep going."

"It takes a lot of balls to speak on you’re lowest moment in life, for some people it basically feels like reliving that exact moment"

"Always had a soft spot for Cody but man you don't just magically get your chin back so I'm always terrified watching him fight. Wish dude the best and if he somehow beats figgy it could be the start of comeback fighter of the year."

Sean O'Malley is shocked to hear Cody Garbrandt wants to fight Deiveson Figueiredo

Sean O'Malley is the current king of the bantamweight division, and one recent match-up caught his eye. While on the TimboSugarShow, he was discussing the latest additions to the UFC 300 fight card, and his coach mentioned the fight between Cody Garbrandt and Deiveson Figueiredo. Here's what he had to say about the American calling out the Brazilian to a fight:

"I'm so surprised Cody called for that fight. That shows you, either one, he's really dumb or shows you two, he's like f***ing really confident and really mentally still there. They're both so quick and fast, the way Figueiredo sits down on those punches."

'Sugar' also went on to say that Garbrandt recently said the bantamweight champion was jealous of him. O'Malley joked, saying it was probably the CTE that made him say that. He then asked his coach to pull up his 'probably embarrassing' record on the website Sherdog. However, he believes his fight against Figueiredo will be a very interesting fight to watch.

