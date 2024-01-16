Huge UFC 300 rumors involving Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira emerge, fans react with disbelief - "Source: Trust me bro"

Fans recently reacted to some rumors about Israel Adesanya potentially headlining the UFC 300 event in April. The milestone pay-per-view event is set to go down on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is expected to feature a blockbuster fight card with a host of high-profile matchups.

The promotion has notably announced six bouts so far, with Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan, Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan, Jiri Prochazka vs. Alexsandar Rakic, Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar, and Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage, Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt confirmed for UFC 300.

Unfortunately, for fight fans, there is no official word on the bouts that will serve as the main and the co-main events for UFC 300. However, popular MMA-based X handle @hokage_mma_ recently claimed that 'The Last Stylebender' is seemingly set to return to action at the milestone event against the winner of the Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis title fight at UFC 297 this weekend.

If that didn't work out, the promotion reportedly planned to book Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev as the UFC 300 main event. Considering that these claims weren't backed up with any solid evidence, fans soon flocked to the post's comments section to call out the handle.

Interestingly, Australian MMA journalist Benny P shared the post on X (via @Bendaman2001) and revealed that he'd heard Pereira was slated to compete at UFC 301 in Brazil in May. However, he neither confirmed nor denied Adesanya's fight at UFC 300.

Dricus du Plessis explains why he prefers Israel Adesanya over Khamzat Chimaev for his next fight

Dricus du Plessis is set to challenge Sean Strickland for the 185-pound strap at UFC 297 this weekend. However, it appears he's already thinking about his next fight. 'Stillknocks' recently dismissed the idea of facing Khamzat Chimaev next and stated that he leaned toward settling his grudge match against Israel Adesanya.

For context, Chimaev recently claimed he was offered a title shot against the winner of Strickland vs. du Plessis, despite both contenders stating that he doesn't deserve the opportunity. 'Borz' is coming off a majority decision win over Kamaru Usman and is currently the No.9-ranked middleweight contender.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, du Plessis said:

"The UFC promised him a title fight? Where in the world does that happen? And he says now he's fighting Strickland. No, you're not. If there's a champion, if you get a title shot, I'm the champion. You're not going to get a title shot. And Israel Adesanya ? That makes sense."

