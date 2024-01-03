Shaquille O'Neal's daughter Taahirah jokingly claims she’s ‘officially retiring’ from attending NBA games after Rockets-Pistons matchup

Taahirah O'Neal, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's daughter, humorously announced her decision to "retire" from attending NBA games following an unsatisfactory encounter during the Rockets-Pistons matchup.

Despite being the daughter of one of the greatest NBA players of all time, Taahirah made it clear through her Instagram post that she no longer desires to attend basketball games in person. Her comical retirement announcement via social media drew attention to her divergence from her father's intense love for the sport.

Tahirah O'Neal jokingly retired from the NBA games

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The light-hearted nature of her post, combined with her tribute to her superstar father, highlights the playful dynamic between the two and suggests that her decision to retire from attending NBA games may have been made in jest.

Shaquille O'Neal had plans to let his daughters run his $400 million business empire

Shaquille O'Neal is determined to pave the way for his daughters to take the helm of his remarkable $400 million business empire in the future. With two daughters presently pursuing their studies, O'Neal divulged his tactics to incentivize them to pursue law school. In an interview in August 2023, the LA Lakers legend detailed his strategy for his daughters Amirah and Me'arah.

Taahirah, O'Neal's eldest daughter, has already acquired a college degree and works as an analyst for PepsiCo, Inc. Meanwhile, O'Neal is actively encouraging his younger daughters to pursue a legal education because he believes they will be the most likely candidates to lead the company.

Shaq, a father of six, is deeply committed to setting the stage for his daughters to succeed in leading his business empire. Beyond his two daughters' current endeavors, O'Neal's eldest son, Shareef, has followed in his father's footsteps and embarked on a professional basketball career after competing for UCLA and LSU, paving a different path within the family's ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Shaqir, Amirah, and Me'arah are still pursuing their education, thus further fueling Shaquille O'Neal's aspiration to have, at least, his two younger daughters pursue legal studies, laying the groundwork for the future of his business empire.