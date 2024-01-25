Bourbon and Beyond 2024: Lineup, tickets, and more 

The world’s largest bourbon and music festival, Bourbon and Beyond, will be returning in September at the Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville. Held every year at the Kentucky Exposition Center, the event this year will take place from September 19 to 24 and recently saw the entire lineup being released.
The festival will boast 40 extra music acts compared to last year and will also see the addition of two extra stages. That, in itself, takes the overall number to a whopping 100 musical acts and includes performances from legends such as Neil Young, Dave Mathews, and My Morning Jacket.
Bourbon and Beyond 2024: The full lineup and available tickets
Now available on bourbonandbeyond.com, general admission tickets range from $109.99 to $269.99, alongside additional fees. VIP passes are available for $229.99 and go up to $689.99 for the entire weekend, while the ‘Beyond VIP’ passes cost a whopping $1699.99.
A range of iconic musicians will be flocking to Louisville for the Bourbon and Beyond festival. The three-day event recently saw its entire schedule being revealed to the public. The following list was revealed in a tell-all social media post, with further names expected to be added in the coming months:
- Zach Bryan
- Dave Matthews Band
- Tyler Childers
- Neil Young
- Beck
- Matchbox Twenty
- The National
- My Morning Jacket
- The War On Drugs
- Whiskey Myers
- Cody Jinks
- Tedeschi Trucks Band
- Black Pumas
- The Beach Boys
- Mt. Joy
- Fleet Foxes
- Young the Giant
- Maren Morris
- The Head and the Heart
- Melissa Etheridge
- Teddy Swims
- Koe Wetzel
- Milky Chance
- Chris Isaak
- Lyle Lovett
- KALEO
- Sierra Ferrell
- Charles Wesley Godwin
- Shane Smith & The Saints
- The Wallflowers
- Cory Wong
- X Ambassadors
- Sunny Day Real Estate
- Dinosaur Jr.
- Larkin Poe
- Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers
- Lucius
- JJ Grey & Mofro
- Beth Hart
- Allen Stone
- Wilder Woods
- Niko Moon
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
- The War and Treaty
- Larry Fleet
- Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band
- Mat Kearney
- Arlo Parks
- Hiss Golden Messenger
- Smith & Myers
- BRELAND
- Patty Smyth
- Wyatt Flores
- Cimafunk
- Futurebirds
- The Bacon Brothers
- M. Ward
- Soul Asylum
- Son Volt
- Jade Bird
- Neal Francis
- Suzanne Vega
- Wild Rivers
- Dexter and The Moonrocks
- KT Tunstall
- The Dip
- Meg Myers
- Samantha Fish
- Amigo the Devil
- The Record Company
- Taylor Acorn
- Dan Tyminski
- The Sam Bush Band
- The Jerry Douglas Band
- Yonder Mountain String Band
- Tony Trischka’s EarlJam
- Sister Sadie
- Devon Gilfillian
- Robert Finley
- Abby Anderson
- Abraham Alexander
- Vincent Neil Emerson
- Andy Frasco & The U.N.
- Mac Saturn
- Jake Kohn
- The Castellows
- Madi Diaz
- Motherfolk
- Grace Bowers
- Mapache
- Maggie Antone
- Briscoe
- Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel
- Hueston
- Robert Jon & the Wreck
- The Brothers Comatose
- Theo Lawrence
- Colby T. Helms and The Virginia Creepers
- New Dangerfield
- Big Richard
- Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
- Chatham County Line
- Tray Wellington Band
- The Kentucky Gentlemen
- Lizzie No
- The Jacob Jolliff Band
- East Nash Grass
- The Local Honeys
- Mountain Grass Unit
- Kyle Ray
With names such as Dave Matthews, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Neil Young, and Beck, the Bourbon and Beyond Festival can be expected to be a huge hit. Of course, apart from the music, the bourbon and the food on offer are further set to attract crowds.
In 2023, the Festival attracted over 300,000 people from all corners of the world.
