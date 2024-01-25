Bourbon and Beyond 2024: Lineup, tickets, and more 

The world’s largest bourbon and music festival, Bourbon and Beyond, will be returning in September at the Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville. Held every year at the Kentucky Exposition Center, the event this year will take place from September 19 to 24 and recently saw the entire lineup being released.

The festival will boast 40 extra music acts compared to last year and will also see the addition of two extra stages. That, in itself, takes the overall number to a whopping 100 musical acts and includes performances from legends such as Neil Young, Dave Mathews, and My Morning Jacket.

Bourbon and Beyond 2024: The full lineup and available tickets

Now available on bourbonandbeyond.com, general admission tickets range from $109.99 to $269.99, alongside additional fees. VIP passes are available for $229.99 and go up to $689.99 for the entire weekend, while the ‘Beyond VIP’ passes cost a whopping $1699.99.

A range of iconic musicians will be flocking to Louisville for the Bourbon and Beyond festival. The three-day event recently saw its entire schedule being revealed to the public. The following list was revealed in a tell-all social media post, with further names expected to be added in the coming months:

Zach Bryan

Dave Matthews Band

Tyler Childers

Neil Young

Beck

Matchbox Twenty

The National

My Morning Jacket

The War On Drugs

Whiskey Myers

Cody Jinks

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Black Pumas

The Beach Boys

Mt. Joy

Fleet Foxes

Young the Giant

Maren Morris

The Head and the Heart

Melissa Etheridge

Teddy Swims

Koe Wetzel

Milky Chance

Chris Isaak

Lyle Lovett

KALEO

Sierra Ferrell

Charles Wesley Godwin

Shane Smith & The Saints

The Wallflowers

Cory Wong

X Ambassadors

Sunny Day Real Estate

Dinosaur Jr.

Larkin Poe

Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers

Lucius

JJ Grey & Mofro

Beth Hart

Allen Stone

Wilder Woods

Niko Moon

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

The War and Treaty

Larry Fleet

Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band

Mat Kearney

Arlo Parks

Hiss Golden Messenger

Smith & Myers

BRELAND

Patty Smyth

Wyatt Flores

Cimafunk

Futurebirds

The Bacon Brothers

M. Ward

Soul Asylum

Son Volt

Jade Bird

Neal Francis

Suzanne Vega

Wild Rivers

Dexter and The Moonrocks

KT Tunstall

The Dip

Meg Myers

Samantha Fish

Amigo the Devil

The Record Company

Taylor Acorn

Dan Tyminski

The Sam Bush Band

The Jerry Douglas Band

Yonder Mountain String Band

Tony Trischka’s EarlJam

Sister Sadie

Devon Gilfillian

Robert Finley

Abby Anderson

Abraham Alexander

Vincent Neil Emerson

Andy Frasco & The U.N.

Mac Saturn

Jake Kohn

The Castellows

Madi Diaz

Motherfolk

Grace Bowers

Mapache

Maggie Antone

Briscoe

Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel

Hueston

Robert Jon & the Wreck

The Brothers Comatose

Theo Lawrence

Colby T. Helms and The Virginia Creepers

New Dangerfield

Big Richard

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

Chatham County Line

Tray Wellington Band

The Kentucky Gentlemen

Lizzie No

The Jacob Jolliff Band

East Nash Grass

The Local Honeys

Mountain Grass Unit

Kyle Ray

With names such as Dave Matthews, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Neil Young, and Beck, the Bourbon and Beyond Festival can be expected to be a huge hit. Of course, apart from the music, the bourbon and the food on offer are further set to attract crowds.

In 2023, the Festival attracted over 300,000 people from all corners of the world.

