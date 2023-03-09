Bourbon and Beyond, the annual music festival held in Louisville, Kentucky, is back for another year, with the 2023 edition of the festival scheduled to be held from September 14 to September 17.
The announcement of the 2023 edition of the festival, which will feature performances from artists such as Hozier, Brandi Carlile, and Blondie among others, was made via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival:
The price of a general admission ticket to the festival is $315, while a VIP ticket in the Mint tier costs $770, and a Beyond tier ticket costs $1905.
All tickets are available from https://bourbonandbeyond2023.frontgatetickets.com.
Brandi Carlile, The Killers, The Black Keys, and Bruno Mars to headline Bourbon & Beyond
The first-day headliner at the festival will be the singer-songwriter legend Brandi Carlile, who is best known for her album By the Way, I Forgive You. The album was released on February 16, 2018, to critical acclaim as well as commercial success, peaking at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart, as well as winning the Best Americana Album award at the 2019 Grammy Awards.
The second-day Bourbon and Beyond headliner is The Killers, who are best known for their debut studio album, Hot Fuss, which was released on June 7, 2004, to positive reviews, reaching number 7 on the Billboard 200 chart, as well as being a chart-topper on the UK album charts.
On Day 3 of Bourbon and Beyond, The Black Keys, the rock duo from Ohio who are best known for their sixth studio album, Brothers, which was released on May 18, 2010. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 chart.
On the fourth day of Bourbon and Beyond 2023, Grammy Award–winning singer-songwriter Bruno Mars will take the stage. Mars's 2018 album, 24K Magic, won multiple awards, including Album of the Year and Best R&B Album, at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.
The full list of artists performing at the Bourbon & Beyond 2023 festival is given below:
Day 1, September 14, 2023:
Main Stage:
- Brandi Carlile
- Billy Strings
- Train
- Midland
- Buddy Guy
- Mavis Staples
- Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors
- The Lone Below
- Brandy Clark
- John Primer
- Stephen Wilson Jr.
- Vivi Rincon
Bluegrass Stage:
- Kelsey Waldon
- Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper
Day 2, September 15, 2023
Main Stage:
- The Killers
- Duran Duran
- Hozier
- Britany Howard
- Bastille
- The Gaslight Anthem
- Wayne Newton
- Inhaler
- Joy Oladokun
- Darrell Scott Band
- Boy Named Banjo
- Goodbye June
Bluegrass Stage:
- The Lil' Smokies
- Twisted Pine
- The Cleverlys
Day 3, September 16, 2023:
Main Stage:
- The Black Keys
- The Black Crowes
- The Avett Brothers
- Spoon
- First Aid Kit
- Old Crow Medicine Show
- City and Colour
- Paolo Nutini
- Luke Grimes
- Danielle Ponder
- Willie Jones
- Drayton Farley
Bluegrass Stage:
- Town Mountain
- Della Mae
- Sunny War
- Lindsay Lou
Day 4, September 17, 2023:
Main Stage:
- Bruno Mars
- Blondie
- Jon Batiste
- Ryan Bingham
- Baby Face
- Aloe Blacc
- ZZ Ward
- Fantastic Negrito
- Maggie Rose
- Hailey Whitters
- Dumpstaphunk
- As You Were
Bluegrass Stage:
- Lindsay Lou
- Dan Tyminski
- Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen
More about the artists headed to Bourbon and Beyond 2023
Train
Train is an American pop-rock band from San Francisco, California, formed in 1993. The band is best known for their second studio album, Drops of Jupiter, the eponymous title track that won the award for the Best Rock Song at the 2002 Grammy Awards.
Egbert Nathaniel Dawkins III
Egbert Nathaniel Dawkins III, better known by his stage name Aloe Blacc, is a singer-songwriter and rapper who is best known for his singles I Need a Dollar, and The Man, both of which were chart-toppers at the UK album chart in 2010 and 2014 respectively.
Hailey Faith Whitters
Hailey Faith Whitters is a singer-songwriter best known for her second studio album, The Dream, as well as her song A Beautiful Noise, which was nominated for the Song of the Year award at the 2022 Grammy Awards.