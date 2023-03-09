Bourbon and Beyond, the annual music festival held in Louisville, Kentucky, is back for another year, with the 2023 edition of the festival scheduled to be held from September 14 to September 17.

The announcement of the 2023 edition of the festival, which will feature performances from artists such as Hozier, Brandi Carlile, and Blondie among others, was made via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival:

The price of a general admission ticket to the festival is $315, while a VIP ticket in the Mint tier costs $770, and a Beyond tier ticket costs $1905.

All tickets are available from https://bourbonandbeyond2023.frontgatetickets.com.

Brandi Carlile, The Killers, The Black Keys, and Bruno Mars to headline Bourbon & Beyond

The first-day headliner at the festival will be the singer-songwriter legend Brandi Carlile, who is best known for her album By the Way, I Forgive You. The album was released on February 16, 2018, to critical acclaim as well as commercial success, peaking at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart, as well as winning the Best Americana Album award at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

The second-day Bourbon and Beyond headliner is The Killers, who are best known for their debut studio album, Hot Fuss, which was released on June 7, 2004, to positive reviews, reaching number 7 on the Billboard 200 chart, as well as being a chart-topper on the UK album charts.

On Day 3 of Bourbon and Beyond, The Black Keys, the rock duo from Ohio who are best known for their sixth studio album, Brothers, which was released on May 18, 2010. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 chart.

On the fourth day of Bourbon and Beyond 2023, Grammy Award–winning singer-songwriter Bruno Mars will take the stage. Mars's 2018 album, 24K Magic, won multiple awards, including Album of the Year and Best R&B Album, at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

The full list of artists performing at the Bourbon & Beyond 2023 festival is given below:

Day 1, September 14, 2023:

Main Stage:

Brandi Carlile

Billy Strings

Train

Midland

Buddy Guy

Mavis Staples

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors

The Lone Below

Brandy Clark

John Primer

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Vivi Rincon

Bluegrass Stage:

Kelsey Waldon

Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper

Day 2, September 15, 2023

Main Stage:

The Killers

Duran Duran

Hozier

Britany Howard

Bastille

The Gaslight Anthem

Wayne Newton

Inhaler

Joy Oladokun

Darrell Scott Band

Boy Named Banjo

Goodbye June

Bluegrass Stage:

The Lil' Smokies

Twisted Pine

The Cleverlys

Day 3, September 16, 2023:

Main Stage:

The Black Keys

The Black Crowes

The Avett Brothers

Spoon

First Aid Kit

Old Crow Medicine Show

City and Colour

Paolo Nutini

Luke Grimes

Danielle Ponder

Willie Jones

Drayton Farley

Bluegrass Stage:

Town Mountain

Della Mae

Sunny War

Lindsay Lou

Day 4, September 17, 2023:

Main Stage:

Bruno Mars

Blondie

Jon Batiste

Ryan Bingham

Baby Face

Aloe Blacc

ZZ Ward

Fantastic Negrito

Maggie Rose

Hailey Whitters

Dumpstaphunk

As You Were

Bluegrass Stage:

Lindsay Lou

Dan Tyminski

Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen

More about the artists headed to Bourbon and Beyond 2023

Train

Train is an American pop-rock band from San Francisco, California, formed in 1993. The band is best known for their second studio album, Drops of Jupiter, the eponymous title track that won the award for the Best Rock Song at the 2002 Grammy Awards.

Egbert Nathaniel Dawkins III

Egbert Nathaniel Dawkins III, better known by his stage name Aloe Blacc, is a singer-songwriter and rapper who is best known for his singles I Need a Dollar, and The Man, both of which were chart-toppers at the UK album chart in 2010 and 2014 respectively.

Hailey Faith Whitters

Hailey Faith Whitters is a singer-songwriter best known for her second studio album, The Dream, as well as her song A Beautiful Noise, which was nominated for the Song of the Year award at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Poll : 0 votes