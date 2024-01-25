Lovers & Friends 2024 Festival tickets: Presale, prices, how to buy, lineup, and all you need to know as Usher & more set to headline

The annual Lovers & Friends Festival is set to return in 2024 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Following its debut in 2022, the event has become one of the premiere destinations to see top hip-hop and R&B artists from the 1990s and early 2000s. This year's edition of the festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 4, 2024.
The complete lineup of the Lovers & Friends Festival 2024, which will be headlined by acts like Usher, Janet Jackson, and the Backstreet Boys, was announced on the event's official Instagram account on January 24, 2024.
The pre-sale for the event goes live on January 26 at 10 am PT. Access to the pre-sale will be via the festival website. The general sale will take place after that if any tickets from the presale remain. General Admission tickets start at $325, while General Admission+ starts at $595, and VIP tickets start at $695.
Lovers & Friends Festival features major headlines such as Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Nas, and Alicia Keys
Similar to previous editions, this year's festival will have a stacked lineup consisting of chart-topping artists from the industry.
The highlight of the event is likely to be Usher, who will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his 2004 album Confessions by performing it in its entirety. Rapper Lil Wayne will also be doing the same for his 2008 album, Tha Carter III.
Apart from the artists mentioned, the 2024 event will feature performances from Gwen Stefani, Nelly Furtado, Ludacris, Mary J. Blige, Ciara, TLC, Timbaland, and many more.
The full lineup for the Lovers & Friends Festival 2024 is given below:
- Usher
- Janet Jackson
- Backstreet Boys
- Snoop Dogg
- Lil Wayne
- Alicia Keys
- Gwen Stefani
- Nas
- Mary J. Blige
- Nelly Furtado
- Ludacris
- Ja Rule & Ashanti
- Ciara
- Nelly
- T-Pain
- TLC
- Akon
- Ne-Yo
- M.I.A.
- Timbaland
- Keyshia Cole
- Brandy
- Monica
- Eve
- Kelly Rowland
- Craig David
- Sean Paul
- 6lack
- Jodeci
- Jason Derulo
- Robin Thicke
- 98 Degrees
- Tyrese
- Majid Jordan
- Method Man & Redman
- Rick Ross
- Jeezy
- Fat Joe
- T.I.
- Mase
- E-40
- SWV
- Xscape
- Tank
- Jeremih
- The-Dream
- Pretty Ricky
- Ginuwine
- Mario
- Jojo
- Mya
- Kelis
- Lloyd
- Dru Hill
- Keri Hilson
- Lupe Fiasco
- Too Short
- Cam’ron
- Twista
- Juvenile
- Paul Wall
- Trina
- Ying Yang Twins
- David Banner
- Lil Flip
- Plies
- Mims
- Tweet
- Next
- Lumidee
- Nina Sky
- Total
- Blaque
- 702
- Amerie
- Paula Deanda
- Jon B
- 112
- J Holiday
- J-Kwon
- Iyaz
Meanwhile, the timing and stages at which each artist will perform have yet to be announced.
The Lovers & Friends Festival was started in 2022
The festival gets its name from the 2004 song Lovers and Friends by the hip-hop group Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz. The track features Usher and fellow rapper Ludacris, who, along with Lil Jon, also headlined the inaugural edition of the festival in 2022.
Usher originally planned the debut edition of the festival in 2020 along with his partner Jeffrey Shuman, the VP of Live Nation. However, the event had to be pushed back due to the pandemic. In an interview with VIBE in 2022, the singer stated that the concept came from the idea that people enjoyed these kinds of festivals and ‘90s music.
With some music fans underwhelmed by this year's Coachella lineup, the Lovers & Friends 2024 Festival seems to be a better alternative. The event promises to be a nostalgia trip back to the 1990s, with an extensive list of top acts from that era set to perform.
