Is No Doubt set to reunite with Gwen Stefani? Details explored as band set to headline Coachella 2024

No Doubt is set to headline Coachella 2024, which has finally released the full lineup after a delay that adversely effected the rest of the US festival cycle. This will be the band's first performance in about a decade, having last performed at the Global Earth Day Concert in Washington, DC, on April 22, 2015.

There has yet to be an official announcement on which members of the band will be performing as part of the upcoming reunion. Meanwhile, the band has released a teaser, which features Gwen Stefani texting the other band members before they decide to do a show together on a video call.

More on No Doubt's upcoming reunion

As mentioned above, the video of the reunion announcement suggests that No Doubt will return with their original vocalist, Gwen Stefani. The back and forth suggests that the reunion may be just for their upcoming headlining show at Coachella 2024,

Gwen Stefani: "What are we doing? Why do we not hang out?"

Tony Kamal: "We should hang out."

Adrian Young: “Maybe we should do a show."

The group together: “Let's do a show!"

The band's headlining show marks the first time Coachella will have more than one female-led headlining act in the same year. The other female headliners are Lana Del Rey and Doja Cat, respectively.

An overview of No Doubt's career and disbandment

Eric Stefani and Gwen Stefani, alongside John Spence and Jerry McMahon, alongside Chris Leal, Chris Webb, Gabriel Gonzalez, Alan Meade, and Tony Meade constituted the initial No Doubt lineup. Tony Kamal also joined them soon after their first few performances.

The band broke up following John Spence's suicide in 1987 before re-emerging with what would be the final lineup of Gwen Stefani, Tom Dumont, Tony Kamal, and Adrian Young in the early 1990s.

The band released their eponymous debut studio album, No Doubt, via Interscope Records on March 17, 1992. The album failed to chart, and the band released their second studio album, The Beacon Street Collection, on March 3, 1995.

The band had their first and most successful chart breakthrough with their third studio album, Tragic Kingdom, released on October 10, 1995. The diamond-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, Canadian, and Kiwi album charts. Live in the Tragic Kingdom, the band's debut live album was released on November 11, 1997. The gold-certified album peaked at number 5 on the US Video charts.

The band subsequently released their fourth studio album, Return of Saturn, on April 11, 2000. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The last studio album before the band went on their first hiatus, Rock Steady, was released on December 11, 2001. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 9 on the Billboard 200 album.

The band also released their compilation album, The Singles 1992–2003, on November 25, 2003. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Swiss album chart.

The band subsequently disbanded, with the various members pursuing their own projects, most prominently, Gwen Stefani pursuing her solo music career.

No Doubt reformed in 2012 to release their sixth studio album, Push and Shove. The album, released on September 25, 2012, peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.