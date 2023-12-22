Lil Wayne dubs himself LeBron James of rap game after rocking industry for over 2 decades: "They still want it"

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is still thriving in Year 21. Despite being the NBA’s oldest player, the soon-to-be 39-year-old remains arguably a top 10 player. According to rap star Lil Wayne, the four-time MVP’s longevity reminds him of his rap career.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, Lil Wayne was asked which NBA player he would compare himself to in the “rap game.” Rooks suggested superstars such as Steph Curry for his elite shooting, Giannis Antetokounmpo for his dominance and Kevin Durant for his unguardable scoring ability.

However, the rapper instead went with James, as they both started their careers as teenagers and are still flourishing in their late 30s/early 40s.

“I would say that I’m like a LeBron,” Lil Wayne said. “I dropped my first solo album when I was 14, and that’s the same album I’m talking about that went platinum. And I’ve been doing this at this pace of higher ever since, just like him.”

Lil Wayne also referenced the final seasons of NFL legend Tom Brady’s career when fans constantly questioned when he would retire. Brady ultimately retired earlier this year at the age of 45 after 23 seasons.

According to Lil Wayne, his fans don’t ask him about his potential retirement. Instead, they just keep wondering when his next album will drop.

“You remember Tom Brady, it was every year, even though he was winning the Super Bowl and all that, it still was, ‘Is this the year he’s gonna retire?’” Lil Wayne said.

“We don’t even say that, right, because we don’t want you to retire. So, when people ask me like, ‘When’s the Carter VI coming out?’ I’m like, ‘Godd**nit, that’s six of 'em, and they still want it.’”

Per Wikipedia, the 41-year-old rapper has released “13 studio albums, a collaborative album, three compilation albums, five extended plays, and 29 mixtapes” thus far. However, if Lil Wayne gives fans what they want, it appears that, like LeBron James, he won’t be retiring anytime soon.

LeBron James on the Lakers’ struggles

Since winning the NBA In-Season Tournament, the LA Lakers have struggled mightily, going just 1-4 over their last five games. After the Lakers’ 124-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, their third straight, LeBron James was asked about his team’s struggles.

According to the four-time champion, LA is dealing with early-season fatigue and needs to find a way to battle through it.

“It's a combination of everything,” James said. “I mean, it's the emotional fatigue, it's the physical fatigue, it's the grind-of-the-season fatigue. And when you're not winning, obviously, that's the frustration fatigue. So, a little combination of everything.”

The Lakers (15-13) will look to break out of their slump on Thursday on the road against the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6). However, they will have to do so without James, who is sidelined due to left ankle tendinitis.

