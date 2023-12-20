"Make it happen LeGM", "Get him to Warriors": LeBron James' 'X' shoutout to Steph Curry sees Lakers and Warriors fans in bidding war

LeBron James sent a shoutout to Steph Curry after he cooked the Boston Celtics on Tuesday in the Golden State Warriors' 132-126 OT win. This led to LA Lakers and Dubs fans sparking an intense bidding war about getting both superstars to play in one team. While Golden State fans were keen on having the 4x NBA champion, LA fandom believed the James-Curry combo would be one for the ages. While the possibility of this happening is next to zero, it didn't stop fans of both teams from talking about it.

It all started with James' tweet on X where he posted two emojis:

The responses soon followed:

And this from Dubs fans:

Some fans felt it was wishful thinking:

Warriors and Lakers fans react to LeBron James' post lauding Stephen Curry

Curry top-scored for Golden State with 33 points to notch up a dramatic win in OT. With the shot clock running out, the sharpshooter drained a catch-and-shoot three as the Warriors won 132-126.

LeBron James had earlier lavished praise on Ja Morant who dropped 34 points upon his return from suspension. While he's been actively following other games, fans will expect him to do the same when the Lakers play the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

LeBron James and Steph Curry have shared the floor in All-Star Games

While they may be fierce rivals on the court during the regular season and the playoffs, LeBron James and Steph Curry have made fans' wishes come true by playing for the same side during All-Star Games. That said, the latter made it clear that he was happy playing for the Warriors:

"Well, he got his wish. He’s picked me in the last two All-Star games. I don’t know if that suffices, but I’m good right now. Whenever you get the interest or curiosity of what it would be like to play with arguably an MVP-caliber dude like he is — one of the greatest of all time — cool. Like that’s amazing. We all can live in that fantasy world though."

This season has seen LeBron James make his intentions clear that LA was gunning for a title, and he set the tone by winning MVP in the Lakers' IST triumph.

As for Curry, the Warriors have suffered this season. Lack of form, inconsistencies, and injuries have played their part in the team's struggles this season. Only time can tell if he can indeed deliver for the Dubs this season.