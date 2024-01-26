Tomorrowland 2024: Lineup, presale, where to buy tickets, prices, lineup, dates, & all you need to know about 

Tomorrowland 2024 is scheduled to be held from July 19, 2024, to July 28, 2024, at the De Schorre provincial recreational park in Boom, Antwerp, Belgium. The 2024 edition will be the festival's 19th edition. It was first held in 2005 and annually ever since, except for the 2021 edition, which was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tomorrowland 2024 was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival on January 25. It is scheduled to feature more than three hundred artists.

Interested patrons must pre-register on Tomorrowland's official website to gain access to both presale and general tickets. Pre-registration closes on February 2, 8:00 pm CET. All tickets and presales will be available exclusively on the aforementioned website.

Presale for the festival will be available from January 27 at 5:00 pm CET. General tickets will be available from February 3 at 5:00 pm CET. Tickets are priced at €304 for Full Madness passes and €530 for Full Madness Comfort passes during the presale phase. During the general ticket phase, ticket prices will hike to €365 and €624,00 respectively.

Ticket prices include service fees but do not include Treasure Case fees, which may be an additional €27. Day passes are also available and may cost up to €245.

Tomorrowland 2024 lineup and theme

Tomorrowland is set to feature more than 400 artists and several dozen stage hosts. The 2024 theme of the festival is Life, a spiritual fantasy adventure live experience, which is further elaborated upon in the tie-in novel The Spirit Of Life, estimated to be released in May 2024.

The 2024 festival theme is a prequel to the festival's Elixir of Life theme explored in its 2016 edition. The synopsis for this year's theme is as follows:

"The Spirit Of Life takes you back to a vibrant era in Silvyra, a world of lush nature, where the conjunction of the two moons is about to happen. The new theme shines a light on the origin of Mother Tree and her protector the Maze, the first brewage of the Elixir of Life and the genesis of the magnificent Rose Garden, all becoming iconic Tomorrowland elements many years later."

The most prominent artists in the Tomorrowland 2024 festival lineup are listed below:

Adam Beyer

Adriatique

AFROJACK

Agents Of Time

Alesso

Alok

Amber Broos

Amelie Lens

Amémé

Andromedik

ANNA

Antdot

Anyma

Argy

Armin van Buuren

A-Trak B2B The Magician

Bassjackers

Bhaskar

B Jones

Bonobo

Boris Brejcha

Brina Knauss

Cat Dealers

Chris Avantgarde

Dannic

Da Tweekaz

David Guetta

Denis Sulta

Dimension

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Dixon

DJ Heartstring

Dom Dolla

Don Diablo

DVBBS

DYEN

Elderbrook

Eliza Rose

Felix Jaehn

Fideles

Four Tet

Goodboys

HAAi

Hardwell

Henri PFR

HI-LO

Hugel

Indira Paganotto

Jay Hardway

Joel Corry

Joris Voorn B2B Yotto

Keinemusik

Kevin de Vries

Kölsch

Koven

Kungs

Like Mike

Lost Frequencies

Mahmut Orhan

MANDY

Marlon Hoffstadt

Mathame

MATTN

Mau P

Meduza

Mike Williams

Mind Against

Miss Monique

MORTEN

MRAK

NERVO

Netsky

Nicky Romero

OGUZ

Oliver Heldens

Olympe

Öwnboss

Pretty Pink

Purple Disco Machine

R3HAB

REZZMAU5

Rose Ringed

Sama' Abdulhadi

Salvatore Ganacci

Sara Landry

Sebastian Ingrosso

Solomun

Steve Angello

Sub Focus

Sub Zero Project

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano

Swedish House Mafia

Tale Of Us

Tchami B2B Malaa

The Blessed Madonna

Third Party

Tiësto

Timmy Trumpet

TSHA

USED

Vintage Culture

VIDO

WhoMadeWho

W&W

Yves V

The rest of the 400+ strong lineup can be found on the official website of the festival. The themed European event, founded in 2005, is considered to be the largest EDM festival in the world with a crowd footfall of more than 400,000 thousand people.

