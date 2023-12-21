How much are tickets to We Love Green Festival 2024? Where to buy, lineup, dates, location, & all you need to know

We Love Green Festival 2024 is scheduled from May 31, 2024, to June 2, 2024, at the BOIS DE VINCENNES nature park in Paris, France. The 2024 festival will be the thirteenth edition, held in 2011 and annually.

The 2024 festival will feature performances by artists such as SZA, Hamza, Omar Apollo, and more via a post on their official Instagram page on December 20, 2023:

Tickets for the tour are currently available from the festival's official website. 3 Day tickets are priced at €159 and €169 respectively. 2 Day tickets are priced at €€109, €119, and €129 respectively. Daily tickets are priced at €79. Supragreen daily tickets are priced at €99 and €129, respectively.

All ticket prices are exclusive of processing and currency conversion fees. Ticket prices are also being determined by categories of tickets currently on sale, with successive batches increasing in price.

We Love Green 2024 lineup

We Love Green 2024 is scheduled to feature several star performers and up-and-coming artists, like every year, that reflect its Parisian hip aesthetic vibes. The notable performers include SZA, Ninho, Peggy Gou, and more.

The current lineup of the We Love Green 2024 festival at the BOIS DE VINCENNES nature park in Paris, France, is given below:

SZA

Justice

Ninho

Peggy Gou

Kaytranada

Hamza

Josman Four

Tet Shay

Luidji

King Gizzard

Omar Apollo

l'imperatrice

Troye Sivan

Anetha

Kenya Grace

Rounhaa

Lala &Ce

Skin On Skin

lSDXOXO

Tif

Eloi

SZA is an American singer-songwriter best known for her second studio album, SOS, released on December 9, 2022. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, Australian, Canadian, Dutch, and Kiwi album charts. The album won the Album of the Year award at the 2023 BET Awards.

French Rapper Ninho rose to prominence with his second studio album, Comme prévu, released on September 8, 2017. The diamond-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the French album chart. The album also peaked at number 3 on the Belgian album chart.

Kaytranada is best known for his debut studio album, 99.9%, released on May 6, 2016, via XL Records. The gold-certified album peaked at number 24 on the Canadian album chart and number 21 on the Australian album chart. The album peaked at number 31 on the Kiwi and UK album charts.

The album also won several awards, including the Electronic Album of the Year award at the 2017 Juno Awards, the International Electronic Album of the Year at the 2016 Abilu Music Awards, and the Canadian Album of the Year award at the 2016 Polaris Music Prize.

Omar Apollo is a rising American musician who released his debut studio album, Ivory, via Warner Records on April 8, 2022. The album peaked at number 74 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

More on We Love Green Festival

We Love Green Festival was founded as part of the hip Parisian youth culture scene and was first held in 2011. The festival is built around environmentally friendly principles, with most of the power generated by solar farms.

Other environmentally friendly measures include total recycling of waste into either bio-fuel or fertilizer and an emphasis on plant-based food options and water management.

Previous festival performers have included artists such as Bjork, Disclosure, Massive Attack, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Wet Leg, PJ Harvey, Foals, and Beck.