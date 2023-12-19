How much are tickets to the 2024 Solid Sound Festival? Lineup, dates, venue, & all you need to know

Solid Sound Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from June 28 to June 30, 2024, at the MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts. The 2024 edition will be the festival's fourteenth edition, having been first held in 2010 and annually ever since.

The upcoming edition of the festival will feature performers such as Wilco, Iris DeMent, Courtney Marie Andrews, The Autumn Defence, and more. They made a post on their official Instagram page on December 18, 2023, announcing the festival and details about the same.

Tickets for the festival are currently available for purchase from its official website. General tickets are priced at $324.45 and Kid tickets are priced at $80.93. All ticket prices are inclusive of processing fees.

Solid Sound Festival 2024 lineup

Solid Sound Festival is scheduled to feature a number of prominent artists, including Wilco, Courtney Marie Andrews, and others. The current lineup for the Solid Sound Festival 2024 is given below:

Wilco

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Nick Lowe & Los Straightjackets

Iris DeMent

Dry Cleaning

Hailu Mergia

Fenne Lily

Jeff Tweedy & Friends

Story Pirates

Horsegirl

Ratboys

Wednesday

Young Fresh Fellows

Mary Halvorson and Tomas Fujiwara

Courtney Marie Andrews

Young@Heart

Sylvan Esso (DJ Set)

Horse Lords

Joanna Sternberg

Soul Glo

Etran de L’Aïr

Water From Your Eyes

EUCADEMIX

Mikaela Davis

The Autumn Defense

Saccata Quartet ft. Nels Clinearin Gray

Chris Corsano

Glenn Kotche

Mikael Jorgensen

Aside from the music lineup, the current comedy and other live entertainment events at the Solid Sound Festival 2024 are also given below:

John Hodgman's Comedy Cabaret

Steve Keene (Live Painting)

Dysfunkcrew

Substack Pop-up Interviews

Exhibitions from Laurie Anderson

Ghost Town Screenprinting Demo

Oxford Pennant Souvenir Shop

Song Exploder with Jeff Tweedy & Hrisikesh Hirway

Bellweather Records & Autumn Records Pop-up Vinyl Store

Wilco, the founder of the festival, is an indie giant best known for their fourth studio album, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, which was released on September 18, 2001. The album peaked at number 4 on the Norwegian album chart and at number 3 on the Billboard 200 festival.

English singer-songwriter Nick Lowe performs his music alongside his band the Los Straitjackets. The singer is best known for his debut studio album, Jesus of Cool, which was released in March 1978. The album peaked at number 22 on the UK album chart and at number 26 on the Dutch album chart.

Sylvan Esso is an American electro-pop duo best known for their second studio album, What Now, which was released on April 28, 2017. The album peaked at number 32 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

More on Solid Sound Festival

Solid Sound Festival was first organized by Wilco in 2010 in association with the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (Mass Moca). The festival's initial edition featured Wilco as the main act, with side acts from the band members forming the rest of the lineup.

Mass Moca director Joseph C. Thompson spoke to The New York Times about the festival in August 2010. He said that the band and its lead singer were interested in something that was "more than a concert."

"I had their records and liked the range and the literacy and the deep musical knowledge, and in a way it reminded me of Bang on a Can — that strange triangulation between new music and classical and rock," Thompson noted.

Over the years, Solid Sound Festival has featured performances by artists such as Japanese Breakfast, Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile, Yo La Tengo, and Low, among others.