TikTok’s In the Mix festival 2024: Presale, where to buy tickets, headliners & all you need to know 

TikTok has announced its first music festival, titled In the Mix, which is scheduled to be held at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona on December 10, 2024. The festival is part of the entertainment giant's newest artist program Elevate, which was launched on July 18, 2023.

The festival, which will feature a lineup that includes Cardi B and Niall Horan, among others, was announced via the artists' posts on their official Instagram:

The presale for the festival is currently ongoing and can be accessed using the artist presale code BONGOS. General presale will be available from November 2, 2023. Field Admission tickets are priced at $60 inclusive of all fees, Reserved Stadium seat tickets are priced at $40 inclusive of all fees, and Lawn Admission tickets are priced at $25 inclusive of all fees.

All tickets can be purchased at the official website of the festival. Those who are unable to get the tickets will still have a chance to catch the live performances, with the festival set to be broadcast live on the streaming platform.

TikTok In The Mix festival lineup

The festival is set to boast a star-studded lineup, including Niall Horan, Cardi B, Anitta, and Charlie Puth, among others. Niall Horan is best known for being a member of the One Direction. He has also found success in his solo career with his debut studio album, Flicker, which was released on October 20, 2017.

Cardi B rose to prominence with her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, which was released on April 6, 2018. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the US and Canadian album charts.

Anitta is best known for her diamond-certified fifth studio album, Versions of Me, while Charlie Puth is best known for his multi-platinum-certified album debut studio album, Nine Track Mind.

The In the Mix festival will also feature the original four Elevate artists, as well as surprise guests. The full lineup for the In the Mix Music Festival is given below:

Niall Horan

Cardi B

Charlie Puth

Anitta

Kalii

Isabel Larosa

Sam Barber

Lu Kala

TBA Surprise guests

More about TikTok Elevate program

Elevate is designed to honor artists and empower talent, according to the company's North American artist partnerships lead Rachel Dunham. In an exclusive interview with Variety on July 18, 2023, Dunham stated,

"Elevate speaks to the heart of TikTok and our commitment to honor and empower the diverse talent on the platform. As the destination for music discovery, we are so excited to provide artists with meaningful support on and off TikTok to help them find long-term success in the music industry."

Dunham continued, elaborating on what the platform does:

"Through “Elevate,” the artists will also be able to share new content and updates on upcoming music releases, plus give fans an intimate look at the evolution of their music careers on TikTok and through our @musicontiktok social handles."

Dunham continued:

"Audiences can additionally expect to see artists perform around the world in their hometowns, including Canada, Georgia, Maryland, Missouri, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom."

TikTok is a video-focused streaming platform owned by the Chinese (PRC) internet company Byte Dance and is the international counterpart to the domestic Douyin platform.