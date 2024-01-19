The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival: Lineup, tickets, and more

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, colloquially known as New Orleans Jazz Fest, is all set for this year's extravaganza with some of the biggest names in the music scene. Held at the iconic New Orleans Fair Grounds from April 25 to May 5, 2024, this humungous fest will be led by The Rolling Stones, one of the greatest bands of all time.
Joining The Rolling Stones in the headliner's column are more iconic performers like Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton, Neil Young and Crazy Horse, and Vampire Weekend, among many others.
Even the other acts are not devoid of star power, with artists like Hozier, Anderson .Paak, Free Nationals, Queen Latifah, Jon Batiste, Widespread Panic, Bonnie Raitt, Rhiannon Giddens, Allison Russell, and Earth Wind & Fire taking up important time slots.
The festival runs Thursday through Sunday (April 25-29) and then again next week Thursday through Sunday (May 2-5). The Rolling Stones will perform on May 2 as a part of the British rockers' North American tour.
Who are the artists performing at The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival?
This year, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has a star-studded lineup that will be led by Rolling Stones, which was announced almost a year ago. This has allowed many to buy early bird passes for the day of Rolling Stones' performance.
Several other acts will play alongside the legendary rock band at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The full lineup for the event reads as follows:
- Foo Fighters
- Chris Stapleton
- Neil Young Crazy Horse
- The Killers, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
- HOZIER
- Jon Batiste
- Queen Latifah
- Vampire Weekend
- Greta Van Fleet
- Heart
- Widespread Panic
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
- Bonnie Raitt
- Earth, Wind & Fire
- Celebrating Jimmy Buffett with the Coral Reefer Band
- Fantasia
- The Revivalists
- The Beach Boys
- Big Freedia
- Kem
- Juvenile with Mannie Fresh
- Irma Thomas
- Joe Bonamassa
- Steel Pulse
- Cyril Neville
- George Thorogood & The Destroyers
- Jeffrey Osborne
- Rhiannon Giddens
- Charles Lloyd
- Preservation Hall Jazz Band
- PJ Morton
- Galactic feat. Anjelika Jelly Joseph
- Terence Blanchard: FLOW
- Grupo Niche
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
- The Wallflowers
- Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- Samara Joy
- Allison Russell
- The Dixie Cups
- The Allman Betts Band
- Dumpstaphunk
- Stephen Marley
- The Radiators
- Tab Benoit
- Anders Osborne
- The Soul Rebels
- Bomba Estéreo
- The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
- Tower of Power
- Kenny Barron Trio
- The Robert Cray Band
- Samantha Fish
- Nickel Creek
- George Porter Jr.
- Leo Nocentelli
- Zigaboo Modeliste
- Donald Harrison Jr.
- Patrice Rushen
- Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
- Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters
- Cowboy Mouth
- Sweet Crude
- Cimafunk
- Kermit Ruffins’ Tribute to Louis Armstrong
- Davell Crawford
- Rebirth Brass Band
- Louis Prima Jr. & The Witnesses
- Marcia Ball
- Ronnie Lamarque
- Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles
- BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet
- Dragon Smoke
- Amy Helm
- Ruthie Foster
- James Andrews & the Crescent City Allstars
- John Boutté
- Nicholas Payton
- Marc Broussard
- Hot 8 Brass Band
- Original Pinettes Brass Band
- CJ Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band
- Cha Wa
- Legacy of Wayne Shorter with Danilo Pérez
- John Patitucci
- Brian Blade and special guest Chris Potter
- Oumou Sangaré of Mali
- Sonny Landreth
- Mokoomba of Zimbabwe
- Chiekh Ibra Fam of Senegal
- ÌFÉ with special guest GOYO of Colombia
- Lost Bayou Ramblers
- Stefon Harris & Blackout
- Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra
- Wycliffe Gordon
- The Anointed Jackson Sisters
- Toronzo Cannon
- Selwyn Birchwood
- Wanda Rouzan
- Clarence “Frogman” Henry
- Al “Carnival Time” Johnson
- Roy Roger & the Delta Rhythm Kings
- Naturally 7
- Terrance Simien
- Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers
- Pine Leaf Boys
- Zachary Richard
- Zulu Go Getters
- Original Lady Buckjumpers
- Pigeon Town Ladies Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs
- 9th Ward Black Hatchet and Golden Sioux Mardi Gras Indians
- Don Vappie & Creole Jazz Serenaders
- The Roots of Music Marching Crusaders
- The Zion Harmonizers
- Charlie Gabriel
- The Headhunters featuring Bill Summers
- Donald Harrison Jr. and Mike Clark
- Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band
- Treme Brass Band
The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2024 tickets: Everything to know
With the lineup out now, most fans will start to think about the tickets for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2024. Single-day tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks, requiring visitors to decide which musicians they want to catch.
Weekend passes have been out since December 2023, and single-day passes are expected to come in the next week. Both weekends can have separate passes, which will be available for purchase.
Early bird prices are $290 for the first weekend. This is valid till stocks last. Following that, prices will go up to $320. The second weekend is significantly more expensive, with $465 for early bird and then $495 in advance.
New General Admission+ four-day passes for The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which include added features, come with a wristband that allows re-entry to the Fair Grounds. These passes cost $499 early bird and $549 in advance for the first weekend. For the second weekend, one has to pay $749 early bird and $799 in advance.
The locals' Thursday price is set at $50 at the gate, which is open only to Louisiana residents with valid ID. There are also VIP packages available, which one can check out on the official website of The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival's official website also includes other details and updates regarding the event.