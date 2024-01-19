The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival: Lineup, tickets, and more

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, colloquially known as New Orleans Jazz Fest, is all set for this year's extravaganza with some of the biggest names in the music scene. Held at the iconic New Orleans Fair Grounds from April 25 to May 5, 2024, this humungous fest will be led by The Rolling Stones, one of the greatest bands of all time.

Joining The Rolling Stones in the headliner's column are more iconic performers like Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton, Neil Young and Crazy Horse, and Vampire Weekend, among many others.

Even the other acts are not devoid of star power, with artists like Hozier, Anderson .Paak, Free Nationals, Queen Latifah, Jon Batiste, Widespread Panic, Bonnie Raitt, Rhiannon Giddens, Allison Russell, and Earth Wind & Fire taking up important time slots.

The festival runs Thursday through Sunday (April 25-29) and then again next week Thursday through Sunday (May 2-5). The Rolling Stones will perform on May 2 as a part of the British rockers' North American tour.

Who are the artists performing at The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival?

This year, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has a star-studded lineup that will be led by Rolling Stones, which was announced almost a year ago. This has allowed many to buy early bird passes for the day of Rolling Stones' performance.

Several other acts will play alongside the legendary rock band at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The full lineup for the event reads as follows:

Foo Fighters

Chris Stapleton

Neil Young Crazy Horse

The Killers, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

HOZIER

Jon Batiste

Queen Latifah

Vampire Weekend

Greta Van Fleet

Heart

Widespread Panic

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Bonnie Raitt

Earth, Wind & Fire

Celebrating Jimmy Buffett with the Coral Reefer Band

Fantasia

The Revivalists

The Beach Boys

Big Freedia

Kem

Juvenile with Mannie Fresh

Irma Thomas

Joe Bonamassa

Steel Pulse

Cyril Neville

George Thorogood & The Destroyers

Jeffrey Osborne

Rhiannon Giddens

Charles Lloyd

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

PJ Morton

Galactic feat. Anjelika Jelly Joseph

Terence Blanchard: FLOW

Grupo Niche

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

The Wallflowers

Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Samara Joy

Allison Russell

The Dixie Cups

The Allman Betts Band

Dumpstaphunk

Stephen Marley

The Radiators

Tab Benoit

Anders Osborne

The Soul Rebels

Bomba Estéreo

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Tower of Power

Kenny Barron Trio

The Robert Cray Band

Samantha Fish

Nickel Creek

George Porter Jr.

Leo Nocentelli

Zigaboo Modeliste

Donald Harrison Jr.

Patrice Rushen

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters

Cowboy Mouth

Sweet Crude

Cimafunk

Kermit Ruffins’ Tribute to Louis Armstrong

Davell Crawford

Rebirth Brass Band

Louis Prima Jr. & The Witnesses

Marcia Ball

Ronnie Lamarque

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles

BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet

Dragon Smoke

Amy Helm

Ruthie Foster

James Andrews & the Crescent City Allstars

John Boutté

Nicholas Payton

Marc Broussard

Hot 8 Brass Band

Original Pinettes Brass Band

CJ Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band

Cha Wa

Legacy of Wayne Shorter with Danilo Pérez

John Patitucci

Brian Blade and special guest Chris Potter

Oumou Sangaré of Mali

Sonny Landreth

Mokoomba of Zimbabwe

Chiekh Ibra Fam of Senegal

ÌFÉ with special guest GOYO of Colombia

Lost Bayou Ramblers

Stefon Harris & Blackout

Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra

Wycliffe Gordon

The Anointed Jackson Sisters

Toronzo Cannon

Selwyn Birchwood

Wanda Rouzan

Clarence “Frogman” Henry

Al “Carnival Time” Johnson

Roy Roger & the Delta Rhythm Kings

Naturally 7

Terrance Simien

Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers

Pine Leaf Boys

Zachary Richard

Zulu Go Getters

Original Lady Buckjumpers

Pigeon Town Ladies Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs

9th Ward Black Hatchet and Golden Sioux Mardi Gras Indians

Don Vappie & Creole Jazz Serenaders

The Roots of Music Marching Crusaders

The Zion Harmonizers

Charlie Gabriel

The Headhunters featuring Bill Summers

Donald Harrison Jr. and Mike Clark

Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band

Treme Brass Band

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2024 tickets: Everything to know

With the lineup out now, most fans will start to think about the tickets for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2024. Single-day tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks, requiring visitors to decide which musicians they want to catch.

Weekend passes have been out since December 2023, and single-day passes are expected to come in the next week. Both weekends can have separate passes, which will be available for purchase.

Early bird prices are $290 for the first weekend. This is valid till stocks last. Following that, prices will go up to $320. The second weekend is significantly more expensive, with $465 for early bird and then $495 in advance.

New General Admission+ four-day passes for The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which include added features, come with a wristband that allows re-entry to the Fair Grounds. These passes cost $499 early bird and $549 in advance for the first weekend. For the second weekend, one has to pay $749 early bird and $799 in advance.

The locals' Thursday price is set at $50 at the gate, which is open only to Louisiana residents with valid ID. There are also VIP packages available, which one can check out on the official website of The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival's official website also includes other details and updates regarding the event.