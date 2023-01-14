New Orleans Jazz Fest 2023: Lineup, tickets, presale, where to buy, price, and more 

The New Orleans Jazz Festival has announced its lineup for 2023, which will take place on two weekends, from April 28th to 30th and from May 4th to 7th. The New Orleans festival will feature headliners, including Santana, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and Jill Scott, among others.

The lineup will also feature Dead & Company, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, and Robert Plant. Check out more artists from the New Orleans Jazz Festival's lineup below.

Tickets, including VIP packages, general admission weekend passes, and travel packages, are on sale now through www.nojazzfest.com. Single-day tickets for the New Orleans Jazz Festival will be available via the festival’s website.

Tickets for the New Orleans Jazz festival’s website are available in various categories

General admission tickets for the New Orleans Jazz festival give access to all performances along with a variety of food and beverages available for purchase, art exhibits, and other attractions.

3-day weekend passes are priced at $225

3-day advance passes are priced at $240

4-day weekend passes are priced at $275

4-day advance passes are priced at $290

Big Chief VIP Tickets

Big Chief VIP tickets give access to raised and private viewing areas at the Festival’s three main stages and front-of-house bleachers. Additionally, it will allow access to personal beverage stands and restrooms in the viewing area, along with an indoor, air-conditioned Big Chief Hospitality Lounge with a full-service cash bar, complimentary refreshments, and snacks.

First-weekend Big Chief VIP Tickets are priced at $1700

Second-weekend Big Chief VIP Tickets are priced at $1850

The price for daily on-site parking and VIP shuttles is separate.

Grand Marshal VIP Tickets

The Grand Marshal VIP Tickets are priced at $1600 with daily on-site parking sold separately for $225.

The Grand Marshal VIP second weekend passes are priced at $1750 with daily on-site parking priced at $300.

Krewe of Jazz Fest tickets

The first-weekend pass is priced at $850

The second-weekend pass is priced at $925

These passes give access to a raised and covered viewing stand at the festival’s biggest stage. Patrons can purchase VIP shuttle tickets for easy travel to and from the festival. The VIP Shuttle will pick up and drop off from downtown New Orleans for special entry into the Fair Grounds.

Weekend 1: April 28-30

Ed Sheeran

Lizzo

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Jill Scott

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Gary Clark Jr.

Steve Miller Band

Kenny Loggins

Wu-Tang Clan + The Soul Rebels

Jazmine Sullivan

The Revivalists

Big Freedia

Los Lobos

Jamie Cullum

Tank and the Bangas

Taj Mahal Quartet

Allison Russell

Mavis Staples

Marcus King

Angelique Kidjo

Samantha Fish

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers

Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk

Rebirth Brass Band

La Tribu de Abrante

Plena Libre

Ángel “Papote” Alvarado y el Grupo Esencia

Conjunto Típico Samaritano

Tambuyé

Vejigante Parade with Casa de la Plena Tito Matos

Charlie Musselwhite

Cyril Neville

Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen

Leo Nocentelli

Sonny Landreth

Cory Wong

Mdou Moctar of Niger

The Campbell Brothers

The Gospel Soul of Irma Thomas

Weekend 2: May 4-7

Dead & Company

Mumford & Sons

The Lumineers

Santana

Jon Batiste

H.E.R.

Kane Brown

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Farruko

Ludacris

Leon Bridges

Tom Jones

Herbie Hancock

Buddy Guy

Irma Thomas

Melissa Etheridge

NE-YO

Galactic featuring Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph

Keb’ Mo’

Tab Benoit

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet

Anders Osborne

The Radiators

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly

Hurray for the Riff Raff

Pirulo y la Tribu

Atabal, La Raíz – Bomba Mayagüezana

Emplegoste

Tambuyé

Vejigante Parade with Casa de la Plena Tito Matos

David Shaw

Zigaboo Modeliste and The Funk Revue

George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners

Big Sam’s Funky Nation

Kermit Ruffins’ Tribute to Louis Armstrong

Hot 8 Brass Band, Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr.

Durand Jones

Christian McBride’s New Jawn

John Hiatt & The Goners

The Soul Rebels

Robert Randolph Band

Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas

Cowboy Mouth

Larkin Poe

Dee Dee Bridgewater Quartet

Leyla McCalla

Martha Redbone

Eric Gales

Morgan Heritage

Chris Thomas King

The Flatlanders

Eric Lindell

Marcia Ball

Bonerama

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters

J & the Causeways

Boyfriend

New Orleans Nightcrawlers

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Foundation, a nonprofit presented by Shell, will receive the festival's proceeds. The foundation uses the proceeds from Jazz Fest and other raised funds for year-round activities in education, economic development, and cultural enrichment.

