New Orleans Jazz Fest 2023: Lineup, tickets, presale, where to buy, price, and more 

The New Orleans Jazz Festival has announced its lineup for 2023, which will take place on two weekends, from April 28th to 30th and from May 4th to 7th. The New Orleans festival will feature headliners, including Santana, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and Jill Scott, among others.
The lineup will also feature Dead & Company, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, and Robert Plant. Check out more artists from the New Orleans Jazz Festival's lineup below.
Tickets, including VIP packages, general admission weekend passes, and travel packages, are on sale now through www.nojazzfest.com. Single-day tickets for the New Orleans Jazz Festival will be available via the festival’s website.
Tickets for the New Orleans Jazz festival’s website are available in various categories
General admission tickets for the New Orleans Jazz festival give access to all performances along with a variety of food and beverages available for purchase, art exhibits, and other attractions.
- 3-day weekend passes are priced at $225
- 3-day advance passes are priced at $240
- 4-day weekend passes are priced at $275
- 4-day advance passes are priced at $290
Big Chief VIP Tickets
Big Chief VIP tickets give access to raised and private viewing areas at the Festival’s three main stages and front-of-house bleachers. Additionally, it will allow access to personal beverage stands and restrooms in the viewing area, along with an indoor, air-conditioned Big Chief Hospitality Lounge with a full-service cash bar, complimentary refreshments, and snacks.
First-weekend Big Chief VIP Tickets are priced at $1700
Second-weekend Big Chief VIP Tickets are priced at $1850
The price for daily on-site parking and VIP shuttles is separate.
Grand Marshal VIP Tickets
The Grand Marshal VIP Tickets are priced at $1600 with daily on-site parking sold separately for $225.
The Grand Marshal VIP second weekend passes are priced at $1750 with daily on-site parking priced at $300.
Krewe of Jazz Fest tickets
The first-weekend pass is priced at $850
The second-weekend pass is priced at $925
These passes give access to a raised and covered viewing stand at the festival’s biggest stage. Patrons can purchase VIP shuttle tickets for easy travel to and from the festival. The VIP Shuttle will pick up and drop off from downtown New Orleans for special entry into the Fair Grounds.
New Orleans Jazz festival's lineup will feature The Lumineers, Lizzo, and Ed Sheeran among others
The New Orleans Jazz festival has announced an extensive lineup across two weekends. It will host three stages with over 600 bands and various food and beverage options.
Weekend 1: April 28-30
- Ed Sheeran
- Lizzo
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
- Jill Scott
- Tedeschi Trucks Band
- Gary Clark Jr.
- Steve Miller Band
- Kenny Loggins
- Wu-Tang Clan + The Soul Rebels
- Jazmine Sullivan
- The Revivalists
- Big Freedia
- Los Lobos
- Jamie Cullum
- Tank and the Bangas
- Taj Mahal Quartet
- Allison Russell
- Mavis Staples
- Marcus King
- Angelique Kidjo
- Samantha Fish
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
- Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers
- Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk
- Rebirth Brass Band
- La Tribu de Abrante
- Plena Libre
- Ángel “Papote” Alvarado y el Grupo Esencia
- Conjunto Típico Samaritano
- Tambuyé
- Vejigante Parade with Casa de la Plena Tito Matos
- Charlie Musselwhite
- Cyril Neville
- Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen
- Leo Nocentelli
- Sonny Landreth
- Cory Wong
- Mdou Moctar of Niger
- The Campbell Brothers
- The Gospel Soul of Irma Thomas
Weekend 2: May 4-7
- Dead & Company
- Mumford & Sons
- The Lumineers
- Santana
- Jon Batiste
- H.E.R.
- Kane Brown
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
- Farruko
- Ludacris
- Leon Bridges
- Tom Jones
- Herbie Hancock
- Buddy Guy
- Irma Thomas
- Melissa Etheridge
- NE-YO
- Galactic featuring Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph
- Keb’ Mo’
- Tab Benoit
- Preservation Hall Jazz Band
- Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet
- Anders Osborne
- The Radiators
- Maze featuring Frankie Beverly
- Hurray for the Riff Raff
- Pirulo y la Tribu
- Atabal, La Raíz – Bomba Mayagüezana
- Emplegoste
- Tambuyé
- Vejigante Parade with Casa de la Plena Tito Matos
- David Shaw
- Zigaboo Modeliste and The Funk Revue
- George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners
- Big Sam’s Funky Nation
- Kermit Ruffins’ Tribute to Louis Armstrong
- Hot 8 Brass Band, Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr.
- Durand Jones
- Christian McBride’s New Jawn
- John Hiatt & The Goners
- The Soul Rebels
- Robert Randolph Band
- Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas
- Cowboy Mouth
- Larkin Poe
- Dee Dee Bridgewater Quartet
- Leyla McCalla
- Martha Redbone
- Eric Gales
- Morgan Heritage
- Chris Thomas King
- The Flatlanders
- Eric Lindell
- Marcia Ball
- Bonerama
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
- Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters
- J & the Causeways
- Boyfriend
- New Orleans Nightcrawlers
The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Foundation, a nonprofit presented by Shell, will receive the festival's proceeds. The foundation uses the proceeds from Jazz Fest and other raised funds for year-round activities in education, economic development, and cultural enrichment.