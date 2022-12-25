What happened to Maxi Jazz? Tributes pour in as Faithless singer passes away at the age of 65

British musician Maxi Jazz, frontman of the electronic band Faithless, recently died at age 65.
The news of his death announcement was made via the band's official Twitter handle on December 24, 2022, where it was revealed that he passed away in his sleep:
"We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died peacefully in his sleep last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and a message to our music. He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and wisdom that was both profound and accessible."
In a separate statement on Facebook, the band stated that Jazz gave a "proper meaning and message to our music." Calling him a "brilliant lyricist, beautiful person, and genius," the statement further read:
"He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honor and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him."
The cause of his death has not been revealed as of this writing.
"A poet, a gentleman and a true original": Twitter users pour in heartfelt messages in the wake of Maxi Jazz's death
After the news of Jazz's death went viral over the internet, Twitteratis paid tribute to the late musician. Several personalities, including Armin van Buuren, MistaJam, Tom Warren, and Kamal Ahmed, remembered his contributions to the music scene.
Meanwhile, other users on the platform shared old video clips of Jazz performing on stage with his band Faithless as they cherished his talent.
Maxi Jazz's musical career began as a DJ in the early 1980s
Born on June 14, 1957, Maxi Jazz was a native of Brixton, south London. He began his musical career in 1984 when he started DJing at The Soul Food Cafe System. In 1989, his group signed with Tam Tam Records.
Following this, Jazz formed Faithless with Rollo and Sister Bliss in 1995, and the group released their debut album Reverence the following year. The album also had the band's iconic song Insomnia, which is regarded as one of the best dance songs of all time.
Faithless then released their second album, Sunday 8PM, which was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize. The album also featured their single God Is A DJ, which bagged them a nomination for the BRIT Award in the Best British Dance Act.
Their greatest hit CD, titled Forever Faithless, was certified four times platinum and went on to become the best-selling dance album of 2005. Additionally, they participated in the Glastonbury Festival slot in 2002.
Though the band split in 2011, they released a studio album during the Covid pandemic, which did not feature Maxi Jazz, who was in another band called Maxi Jazz & The E-Type Boys.
The musician began writing for the band in 2013 during his former band's hiatus. Maxi Jazz & The E-Type Boys' website formed a new type of sound, which their website described as "melodic funk and blues mixed with reggae beats, dub baselines [and] Jamaican melodies."
While paying tribute to Jazz, DJ Dave Peace recalled Faithless' significance in the the UK dance music scene and described Maxi as a "warm, cool, friendly soul and dance music’s poet."