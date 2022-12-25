What happened to Maxi Jazz? Tributes pour in as Faithless singer passes away at the age of 65

British musician Maxi Jazz, frontman of the electronic band Faithless, recently died at age 65.

The news of his death announcement was made via the band's official Twitter handle on December 24, 2022, where it was revealed that he passed away in his sleep:

"We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died peacefully in his sleep last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and a message to our music. He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and wisdom that was both profound and accessible."

Faithless @faithless We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died peacefully in his sleep last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and a message to our music. He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and wisdom that was both profound and accessible. We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died peacefully in his sleep last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and a message to our music. He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and wisdom that was both profound and accessible. https://t.co/VcFe7OpTh6

In a separate statement on Facebook, the band stated that Jazz gave a "proper meaning and message to our music." Calling him a "brilliant lyricist, beautiful person, and genius," the statement further read:

"He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honor and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him."

The cause of his death has not been revealed as of this writing.

"A poet, a gentleman and a true original": Twitter users pour in heartfelt messages in the wake of Maxi Jazz's death

After the news of Jazz's death went viral over the internet, Twitteratis paid tribute to the late musician. Several personalities, including Armin van Buuren, MistaJam, Tom Warren, and Kamal Ahmed, remembered his contributions to the music scene.

Meanwhile, other users on the platform shared old video clips of Jazz performing on stage with his band Faithless as they cherished his talent.

Pete Tong mbe @petetong

A poet, a gentleman and a true original who together with Maxi Jazz R.I.PA poet, a gentleman and a true original who together with @faithless made a handful of tunes that define both club culture and a generation. In a hundred years time if someone asks what all the fuss was about in 1996, just play them Insomnia, job done… Maxi Jazz R.I.P A poet, a gentleman and a true original who together with @faithless made a handful of tunes that define both club culture and a generation. In a hundred years time if someone asks what all the fuss was about in 1996, just play them Insomnia, job done… https://t.co/nwvl1iYz5V

sister bliss @thesisterbliss Maxi Jazz 1957 - 2022. We are heartbroken to share that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep last night. Sending love to all of you who shared our musical journey. Look after each other y’hear. Maxi Jazz 1957 - 2022. We are heartbroken to share that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep last night. Sending love to all of you who shared our musical journey. Look after each other y’hear. 🙏💔 https://t.co/4R88rg8Aza

Armin van Buuren @arminvanbuuren Shocked to hear the news about Maxi Jazz from Faithless.. May your music keep inspiring others and rest easy Shocked to hear the news about Maxi Jazz from Faithless.. May your music keep inspiring others and rest easy ❤️ https://t.co/z3vICbzh7N

Joe Simpson @JoeSimpsonArt I’m very sad to hear of the passing of Maxi Jazz. I feel extremely privileged to have painted his portrait in 2010, he was very gracious and kind to me as a young artist! I’m very sad to hear of the passing of Maxi Jazz. I feel extremely privileged to have painted his portrait in 2010, he was very gracious and kind to me as a young artist! https://t.co/pmRlEt9zXh

Crystal Palace F.C. @CPFC We are mourning the loss of legendary musician Maxi Jazz, who has passed away at the age of 65.



The team will walk out to Faithless on Boxing Day in tribute. We are mourning the loss of legendary musician Maxi Jazz, who has passed away at the age of 65.The team will walk out to Faithless on Boxing Day in tribute. https://t.co/zxLEkLwkMN

Mixmag @Mixmag



RIP Maxi Jazz 🖤



BBC Faithless performing 'Insomnia' at their legendary Pyramid stage slot at Glastonbury 2002RIP Maxi Jazz 🖤BBC Faithless performing 'Insomnia' at their legendary Pyramid stage slot at Glastonbury 2002RIP Maxi Jazz 🖤🎥 BBC https://t.co/p9OauWfOGl

Daniel @TrottersDan



Magnificent.



RIP Maxi Jazz #Insomnia Not many tracks will ever get close to this.Magnificent.RIP Maxi Jazz #Faithless Not many tracks will ever get close to this. Magnificent. RIP Maxi Jazz #Faithless #Insomnia https://t.co/54e9vo9a2Y

Benedict Jones @BenedictJones_ RIP Maxi Jazz. Faithless played such a massive part in my musical upbringing and this is one of my favourite ever Glastonbury TV moments. Just look at how bonkers the crowd go. RIP Maxi Jazz. Faithless played such a massive part in my musical upbringing and this is one of my favourite ever Glastonbury TV moments. Just look at how bonkers the crowd go. https://t.co/vFkPa1952u

Judge Jules @RealJudgeJules RIP Maxi Jazz what an incredible talent and a complete gent RIP Maxi Jazz what an incredible talent and a complete gent ❤️❤️ https://t.co/zd0UVLjAXL

Gerry Keogh 💜 @GerryKeogh2002

#MaxiJazz This is my church, this is where I heal my hurt, and tonight, God is a DJ… This is my church, this is where I heal my hurt, and tonight, God is a DJ…#MaxiJazz 🙏 https://t.co/9AYPXsEAmN

mistajam @mistajam 🏾🖤 I only met him IRL once and he was the kindest man with such an aura about him. His words and performances touched so many of us and he’ll be sorely missed. Love to @thesisterbliss and the whole @faithless family. Rest in Power Maxi Jazz🏾🖤 I only met him IRL once and he was the kindest man with such an aura about him. His words and performances touched so many of us and he’ll be sorely missed. Love to @thesisterbliss and the whole @faithless family. Rest in Power Maxi Jazz 🙏🏾🖤 https://t.co/QB2AvYq5Qx

Emma Barnett @Emmabarnett

Go well “My love persists over land and sea, over centuries. I’ll fill you up like rice and peas, like the breeze, cool ya skin, fill your hair, even when I’m not there.”Go well #MaxiJazz to the big gig in the sky. Off far too soon. Your voice touched so many of us and will continue to “My love persists over land and sea, over centuries. I’ll fill you up like rice and peas, like the breeze, cool ya skin, fill your hair, even when I’m not there.”Go well #MaxiJazz to the big gig in the sky. Off far too soon. Your voice touched so many of us and will continue to https://t.co/eSQSjN5yK9

Tom Warren @tomwarren I’m devastated Maxi Jazz is no longer with us. Maxi made every Faithless gig I’ve been to special. An amazing performer and amazing person I’m devastated Maxi Jazz is no longer with us. Maxi made every Faithless gig I’ve been to special. An amazing performer and amazing person https://t.co/Up7rUEFNa9

Maxi Jazz's musical career began as a DJ in the early 1980s

Born on June 14, 1957, Maxi Jazz was a native of Brixton, south London. He began his musical career in 1984 when he started DJing at The Soul Food Cafe System. In 1989, his group signed with Tam Tam Records.

Following this, Jazz formed Faithless with Rollo and Sister Bliss in 1995, and the group released their debut album Reverence the following year. The album also had the band's iconic song Insomnia, which is regarded as one of the best dance songs of all time.

Faithless then released their second album, Sunday 8PM, which was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize. The album also featured their single God Is A DJ, which bagged them a nomination for the BRIT Award in the Best British Dance Act.

Their greatest hit CD, titled Forever Faithless, was certified four times platinum and went on to become the best-selling dance album of 2005. Additionally, they participated in the Glastonbury Festival slot in 2002.

Though the band split in 2011, they released a studio album during the Covid pandemic, which did not feature Maxi Jazz, who was in another band called Maxi Jazz & The E-Type Boys.

The musician began writing for the band in 2013 during his former band's hiatus. Maxi Jazz & The E-Type Boys' website formed a new type of sound, which their website described as "melodic funk and blues mixed with reggae beats, dub baselines [and] Jamaican melodies."

While paying tribute to Jazz, DJ Dave Peace recalled Faithless' significance in the the UK dance music scene and described Maxi as a "warm, cool, friendly soul and dance music’s poet."

Poll : 0 votes