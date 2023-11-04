All the new musicians inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023

The 38th Annual Induction Ceremony of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will take place this year on Friday, November 3, 2023, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Artists including Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, and Sheryl Crow will be honored at the occasion.

On April 20, 1983, Ahmet Ertegun, the founder of the massive record firm Atlantic Records, founded the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame foundation. The Hall of Fame Museum is devoted to the history, preservation, and recognition of those who have made important contributions to the genre of rock music.

This year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will see the induction of seven new people in the performer category along with two people in the musical influence award category and three people for the musical excellence award. Read on to learn all about the new musicians being inducted in the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees include names like Kate Bush, Rage Against the Machine and Chaka Khan among others

The Hall of Fame inductee roster for this year is among the most diversified in the institution's lengthy history in terms of both gender and genre, with three female entrants. There are just two performers that fit the stereotype of a typical rock musician.

There are 13 new inductees in this year's Hall of Fame who will be honored after the induction ceremony held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on November 3, 2023.

The list of inductees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame incude:

Performer Category

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against the Machine

The Spinners

Musical Influence Award

DJ Kool Herc

Link Wray

Musical Excellence Award

Chaka Khan

Al Kooper

Bernie Taupin

Ahmet Ertegun Award

Don Cornelius

John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, had the following to say about this year's inductees:

"We are honored that this November’s Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop."

He further said:

"This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll."

The only prerequisite for candidacy for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees is that they must have released their debut album at least 25 years prior to the year of their nomination. Once eligible and nominated, applicants are assessed according to the voting panel's overall influence on rock and roll music, which is made up of 1,000 rock historians, performers, and professionals from around the globe. There has been a public vote this year as well.

Artists like Kate Bush and Rage Against The Machine have redefined music in their respective genres when they first came out. English singer, songwriter, record producer, and dancer Kate Bush rose to prominence with her first studio album, The Kick Inside. It served as an excellent example of her varied and literary musical subjects, which have gained her recognition.

Through their songs, the alternative metal and rock group Rage Against the Machine promotes a revolutionary socialist ideology. The band became well-known in 1992 after releasing their self-titled debut studio album, Rage Against the Machine.

Similarly, artists like Missy Elliot, Chaka Khan and DJ Kool Herc have been massively influential for a generation of listeners and deservedly will have their place in the celebrated Hall of Fame.