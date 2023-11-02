Where to stream Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 live online? Performance lineup, presenters, & all you need to know 

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is back this year with its 38th Annual Induction Ceremony, scheduled to be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday, November 3, 2023. The event will honour artists like Sheryl Crow, Kate Bush, and Willie Nelson.

The event, which is set to showcase performers such as Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Nicks, and more, via a post on their official Instagram page on November 1, 2023:

Tickets for the 38th Annual Induction Ceremony are currently available via Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from $95.15 to $334 plus processing fees, depending upon seating preference. A limited number of tickets are currently available, so prices may vary depending on demand.

Those who are unable to get tickets for the event will still have a chance to watch it live. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is partnering this year with Disney+ to live broadcast the event on November 3, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The event will then be subsequently available for streaming. The Hall of Fame is also partnering with Apple to broadcast the audio from the ceremony via Apple Music 1.

Aside from live broadcasts, ABC will also release a special 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on January 1, 2024, which will be available to watch on Hulu and Disney +. Apple Music has released a four-part podcast, Class of ‘23: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which is available on its official page right now.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees, Performers and Presenters

The 38th Annual Induction Ceremony will feature a star-studded list of performers, inductees, and presenters. Beginning with the inductees, the list includes artists such as Kate Bush and Willie Nelson. The complete list of inductees at the 38th Annual Induction Ceremony of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is given below:

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Willie Nelson

Missy Eliott

George Michael

Rage Against The Machine

The Spinners

Musical Influence

DJ Cool Herc

Link Wray

Musical Excellence

Chaka Khan

Al Kooper

Taupin

Ahmet Ertegun Award

Don Cornelius

The currently announced list of presenters and performers includes artists such as former two-time inductee Stevie Nicks, Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo, and Queen Latifah. The complete list of presenters and performers at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 38th Annual Induction Ceremony is given below:

Adam Levine

Brandi Carlile

Carrie Underwood

Chris Stapleton

Common

Dave Matthews

Elton John

H.E.R.

Ice-T

LL COOL J

Miguel

New Edition

Olivia Rodrigo

Queen Latifah

Sia

Stevie Nicks

St. Vincent

More about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame foundation was established by Ahmet Ertegun, the founder of the music label giant Atlantic Records, on April 20, 1983. The Hall of Fame museum is dedicated to the preservation of rock music, its history, and the documentation of the people who have contributed significantly to said music.

To that end, aside from its annual induction ceremony, the Hall of Fame also maintains a comprehensive library and archive in a separate building at the Metro Campus of Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland's Campus District.

While considered the foremost preserver of modern music, the Hall of Fame has also been involved in an ongoing controversy over its selection process, which is handled by its non-musician nomination committee and founders such as Jann Wenner and Suzan Evans.