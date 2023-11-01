"Can see the TikTok edits coming": Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge's dating claims sparks fan frenzy online

Pictures of pop star Olivia Rodrigo and Enola Holmes star Louis Partridge hanging out in London kindled the flaming claims that the duo are dating. According to a Page Six report, quoting a source from the US Sun, Rodrigo and Partridge got in touch earlier this year through mutual friends and have been "inseparable" since she arrived in London to allegedly meet him.

Netizens went crazy over the claim that the duo was dating. Fans of both stars were extremely happy for them but were aware that this would trigger a plethora of TikTok edits. One Reddit user commented on a post about Rodrigo and Partridge's alleged relationship on the r/popculturechat subreddit:

Netizens can't stop gushing about Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge

Netizens were ecstatic at the claims that Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge might be dating. Everyone was of the collective opinion that Louis Patridge was a "handsome guy" and that they looked good together. Some fans were happy that both 20-year-olds, who were previously linked to older partners, were now dating their age. There were also a variety of "it should've been me" comments.

Netizens were ecstatic (Image via X/@PopBase)

As expected, the dating claim led to many Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge TikTok edits, some of which made their way to X (formerly Twitter). Fans of both celebrities seemed to be celebrating the news, even if it is still a claim. Here are some of the edits:

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge were reportedly spotted in London

Ever since pictures of Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge hanging out in London came out, the internet has been in a state of unrest. The two pictures that went viral towards the end of October showed the duo having a good time at what looked like a Halloween party. Rodrigo sported a pinkish-red top and a pair of cat ears, while Partridge wore tan pants and a yellow shirt.

The duo seemed like they were sharing a laugh while embracing each other. Additionally, Olivia Rodrigo reportedly took a bunch of selfies with fans in London, but eagle-eyed social media users were quick to spot Louis Partridge in the background of these photographs. The duo can also be seen in the background of actor Bradley Riches' Instagram posts of a Halloween event he had attended.

A US Sun report quoted by Page Six claimed that an alleged source had told them that Rodrigo flew to London last week with Conan Gray to meet Partridge. The source claimed they had met through mutual friends earlier this year and had become "inseparable" in London, frequently going out to dinners and clubs.

Olivia was last linked with 27-year-old Field Trip Recordings co-founder DJ Zack Bia. In a GQ interview last year, Bia said that he and Rodrigo had "hung out" but ended up "not furthering" their relationship.

Meanwhile, Louis was allegedly last dating Sydney Chandler of Don't Worry Darling fame, the 27-year-old daughter of actor Kyle Chandler, whom he had met while on the set of FX's Pistol.