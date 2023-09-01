Playboi Carti postponing US leg of Antagonist tour into 2024: Reschedules, tickets & all you need to know 

Playboi Carti was set to perform across the US as part of his Antagonist Tour in the coming months, starting with a show at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on September 6, 2023. After the US leg, the tour would have then proceeded to its Europe leg in November.

However, the singer has now postponed the US leg of the tour to January 2024, choosing instead to start the tour with the Europe leg in November. He will begin with a show at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on November 19, 2023. The singer announced the new dates via his official website on August 31, 2023.

Playboi Carti has not provided any reason regarding why the tour was rescheduled. Tickets from the original dates will be valid for the new dates, and all ticket refunds will be handled at ticket vendor sites such as Ticketmaster.

Playboi Carti stretches tour to 2024

Playboi Carti's new schedule for the Antagonist tour will have him stretch the tour to 2024. The current schedule is set to continue till the end of February 2024, with more dates yet to be announced.

The full list of dates and venues for the rescheduled Playboi Carti Antagonist tour is given below:

November 19, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

November 21, 2023 Manchester, United Kingdom at AO Arena

November 22, 2023 London, United Kingdom at The O2

November 24, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium at Forest National

November 25, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

November 27, 2023 – Milan, Italy at Mediolanum Forum

November 29, 2023 – Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena

November 30, 2023 – Berlin, Germany at Mercedes-Benz Arena

December 2, 2023 Paris, France at AccorHotels Arena

December 4, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Royal Arena

January 14, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

January 15, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

January 17, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

January 18, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

January 19, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

January 23, 2024 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

January 24, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

January 25, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

January 27, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

January 28, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

January 29, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

January 31, 2024 – New York, New York at Madison Square Garden

February 1, 2024 Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

February 2, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

February 4, 2024 Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

February 6, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

February 7, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena

February 8, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

February 12, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

February 13, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

February 14, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

February 17, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena

February 18, 2024 – Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena

February 19, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena

February 22, 2024 – San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena

February 24, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center

February 25, 2024 – Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

February 28, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

February 29, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Veterans Memorial Coliseum

More about the Antagonist tour

Playboi Carti first announced the Antagonist tour back in July, and it will be his first major tour since his arrest earlier this year in February 2023 on charges of assault against his girlfriend.

The tour is in support of the upcoming unnamed third album by Playboi Carti. This will be his first solo studio work for over three years, his last album having been the studio album Whole Lotta Red.