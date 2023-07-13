Playboi Carti Antagonist World Tour 2023: How to buy tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Playboi Carti has announced a new tour, titled Antagonist World Tour, which is scheduled to be held from September 6 to December 4, 2023, in venues across North America, Europe, and the UK respectively. The tour is in support of the rapper's new album Music.

The rapper announced the new tour, which will feature supporting performances by Destroy Lonely and Ken Carson, via a post on Carson's Twitter page:

Presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed via the code LEGEND. General tickets will be released on July 14, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Tickets are priced between $82 and $324 plus processing fees depending upon seating choice and venue.

Tickets and presales can be availed via Ticketmaster (https://www.ticketmaster.com/playboi-carti-tickets/artist/2123805)

Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson to join Playboi Carti on tour

Joining Playboi Carti on the tour will be rapper Destroy Lonely, best known for his debut studio album If Looks Could Kill. Released on May 5, 2023, the album peaked at number 18 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Also present on the tour will be rapper Ken Carson, who rose to prominence with his second studio album, X, which was released on July 8, 2022. The album peaked at number 115 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the Playboi Carti world tour is given below:

September 6, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

September 8, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

September 9, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena

September 12, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

September 13, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Veterans Memorial Coliseum

September 15, 2023 – Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

September 16, 2023 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center

September 17, 2023 – San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena San Diego

September 20, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena

September 23, 2023 – Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena

September 26, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

September 27, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

September 28, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

September 30, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

October 1, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

October 2, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

October 4, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

October 5, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center

October 6, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

October 7, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

October 9, 2023 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

October 11, 2023 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden

October 13, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena

October 14, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 15, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

October 17, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

October 18, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

October 20, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

November 19, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

November 21, 2023 – Manchester, UK at AO Arena

November 22, 2023 – London, UK at The O2

November 24, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium at Forest National

November 25, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

November 27, 2023 – Milan, Italy at Mediolanum Forum

November 29, 2023 – Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena

November 30, 2023 – Berlin, Germany at Mercedes-Benz Arena

December 2, 2023 – Paris, France at AccorHotels Arena

December 4, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Royal Arena

More about Playboi Carti and his music career

The rapper released his third mixtape, Playboi Carti, on April 14, 2017. The mixtape was a chart breakthrough, peaking at number 12 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Playboi Carti released his debut studio album, Die Lit, on May 11, 2018. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 9 on the Canadian album chart.

Following the success of his debut album, the rapper released his second studio album, Whole Lotta Red, on December 25, 2020. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.

