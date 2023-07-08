Antagonist Tour feat. Playboi Carti: All we know so far

Playboi Carti's record label, Opium, has announced they're going on their first-ever tour called the Antagonist Tour. In London, fans spotted a billboard promoting the tour, adding to the excitement. Everyone is eager to see what the tour has in store.

In addition to Playboi Carti, the tour will feature performances by Opium artists Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang. The tour is being produced by Our Generation Music, a new live entertainment company that is focused on bringing the next generation of hip-hop artists to the forefront.

Tickets for the tour have not been announced yet. Fans can follow Playboi Carti's social media accounts and keep an eye on his website for the latest updates regarding the tour.

Playboi Carti thanked his fans amid the Antagonist tour announcement

The rumors are running wild as to what the rapper has planned for his Antagonist tour with his Opium artists, and what the new artists will perform bring to the stage.

Adding to the excitement, on Thursday, July 7, during the Rolling Loud Festival, Playboi Carti left the crowd in awe with his high-energy set. As the night came to a close, Carti made sure to express his gratitude to his loyal fans for their unwavering support.

He thanked fans for supporting his artists and his new label,

"I love you guys so f*****g much. Thank you for coming here. Thank you for waiting on me. Thank you for supporting me. Thank you for supporting my label.

He further added,

Thank you for supporting Ken Carson. Thank you for supporting Destroy Lonely. Thank you for supporting my artists, F1lthy, everybody."

He concluded his statement by saying,

You know we gon' come. When we gon' come, we ain't gon' talk about it, we gon' do it. F**k everybody. Don't forget we did it first. I love you. Have a good night."

For now, Carti has left his fans with a sense of anticipation for his Antagonist tour, as fans eagerly wait for the tour schedule and dates.

Playboi Carti is an American rapper known for his contemporary rap style

Playboi Carti, born Jordan Terrell Carter on September 13, 1996, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter hailing from Atlanta, Georgia. He rose to prominence with his unique style and distinct sound, becoming a prominent figure in the rap scene.

Carti's musical journey began in his teenage years when he started to gain recognition for his mixtapes. In 2017, he released his self-titled debut mixtape, Playboi Carti, which garnered significant attention, established him as an artist to watch. The mixtape featured popular tracks like "Magnolia," "Wokeuplikethis" and "Location," which showcased his catchy melodies and energetic delivery.

His highly anticipated debut studio album, Die Lit, arrived in 2018 and was met with critical acclaim. The album featured collaborations with prominent artists such as Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert, and Travis Scott. With tracks like "Shoota," "R.I.P."and "Poke It Out," Carti solidified his position as an influential figure in the hip-hop landscape

In 2020, Carti released his highly awaited second studio album, Whole Lotta Red. The album, known for its experimental and punk-infused sound, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. It featured hits like "Meh," "@MEH," and "Rockstar Made."

Throughout his career, Carti has captivated audiences with his unique fashion sense, charismatic stage presence, and boundary-pushing music videos. He continues to evolve as an artist, often incorporating elements of punk, rock, and trap into his work, pushing the boundaries of hip-hop and captivating a diverse fan base.

With his captivating persona and influential musical style, Playboi Carti has become an iconic figure in contemporary rap music, and fans eagerly anticipate his future projects and collaborations.

