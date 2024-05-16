Metal Injection Festival 2024: Lineup, ticket prices, dates, & all you need to know

The annual convergence of metalheads, Metal Injection Festival, is back for a second successive year. The two-day music festival will be hosted on September 21 and 22 at The Brooklyn Monarch & Meadows in New York.

The 1500-person-capacity venue will be witnessing the performance of 31 metal bands on all three stages. The line-up for the annual festival this year includes metal giants like Born of Osiris, Cave-In, Converge, Hanabie, Jinjer, Revocation, and Rivers of Nihil, among others.

The Metal Injection festival is decked with additional performances from Bodybox, Carbomb, Cognitive, Goatwh*re, Gost, Hath, Oceans of Slumber, Jesus Wept, and Wretched. Hosting more than two dozen bands under one roof, the festival will make history as 3 Inches of Blood returns to the East Coast for the first time in the last decade.

The Metal Injection Festival begins on September 21 (Image via Wendy Wei / Pexels)

Fans visiting the festival this September will get to watch God Forbid rocking the stage with a full set of the 2004 album, Gone Forever, while celebrating its 20-year anniversary. The 2020 project - Pallid Veil - by Dave Davidson, Elliot Hoffman, Liam Wilson, and Luc Lemay will also have its world debut at the upcoming festival.

Ticketing details for the Metal Injection Festival 2024 and more

From death metal to metalcore, djent to har*core, rock to doom, gothic metal, slam, thrash, and more, the two-day festival will allow metalheads to be part of a one-of-a-kind musical experience.

Fans looking forward to joining in on the fun of the Metal Injection Festival can book their tickets through the DICE website - dice.fm. The Early Bird tickets for the festival are now available and cost over $109.70 each. The General Admissions tickets for the two-day festival are also available for over $136.48.

Last but not least, fans can grab upgraded tickets for over $187.98 each. Only available in a limited number of 30, the upgraded ticket includes a general entry ticket and a meet-and-greet opportunity with the September 21 headliner - Jinjer.

Readers need to note that DICE follows anti-reselling measures and securely stores the ticket on the app. Fans visiting the festival may have to produce the in-app ticket at the venue before they are allowed to enter.

Additionally, the Metal Injection Festival will also support non-profits, including Headbang for Science. The non-profit awards annual scholarships to metalheads pursuing careers in physical sciences and healthcare. The sales of the tickets will directly support the cause as $1 from all proceeds will be donated to the non-profit founded in 2021.

3 Inches of Blood returns to the East Coast this September for the Metal Injection Festival (Image via Jo Hale / Getty Images)

A full setlist for the festival is yet to be revealed, however, the founders have confirmed that fans can look forward to a lot of fun experiences. Apart from merch vendors like last year, the 2024 festival will also include giveaways, surprises, and other unannounced events.

Fans can find the full line-up for the two-day Metal Injection Festival in New York here:

Jinjer

Converge

God Forbid

3 Inches of Blood

Hanabie.

Cave In

Rivers Of Nihil

Revocation

Goatwhore

Pallid Veil

Oceans of Slumber

Carbomb

Bodybox

Gost

Born of Osiris

Wretched

Jesus Wept

Hath

Cognitive

Vitriol

The Phantom Eye

Necrofier

Genocide Pact

Shock Withdrawal

Johnny Booth

Uncured

Hue

Lamacchia

Del Judas

Vermin Dog

Fellhin Fall

The heavy metal band, God Forbid, released Gone Forever on May 21, 2004. The full-length studio album featured strong elements of thrash metal and went on to peak at 34th position in the global chart of Top Independent Albums (Billboard).

The album comprised hits like - Antihero, Force-Fed, Better Days, Precious Lie, Washed Out World, Living Nightmare, and Soul Engraved. Tracks like Gone Forever, Judge the Blood, Allegiance, Wicked, Reject The Sickness, and Mind Eraser were also part of the album.