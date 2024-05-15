Lorna Shore 2024 North American tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The American deathcore band, Lorna Shore, will hit the road this fall for a headlining tour across North America. The band took to Instagram on May 14 to reveal the dates for the untitled tour, beginning on September 19.
Produced by Live Nation, the upcoming tour spreads across 33 cities in North America and Canada. The untitled tour comes on the heels of the band's latest album, Pain Remains, and will be lined up with performances on the full tracklist of the 2022 album.
Tickets for the fall tour are now available through the Live Nation presale that began earlier this Tuesday, May 14. Fans can visit Livenation.com and take advantage of the ongoing presale with the code 'SOUNDCHECK.'
A Ticketmaster presale accessible with the code 'PERFORM' also began this Tuesday at 12:00 pm EDT, followed by an American Express presale exclusive to AMEX cardholders.
The Spotify presale exclusive to premium members begins on Wednesday, May 15, followed by 24-hour venue presales at 10:00 a.m. EDT on May 16. Tickets for the fall tour will be officially available to the general public starting on May 17. The open sale will begin at 10:00 a.m. EDT and can be accessed through Ticketmaster.com and Livenation.com.
Lorna Shore's 2024 North American tour: Dates and venues
Lorna Shore will inaugurate the 33-day tour in Canada as they perform at the MTELUS Arena in Montreal on September 19. The band's next show in the Canadian section will be hosted at Toronto's HISTORY music entertainment venue.
As they return to North America, Lorna Shore will tour through Moon Township, Greensboro, Orlando, Atlanta, Louisville, St. Louis, Oklahoma City, and Kansas City. Starting in early October, the band will take over stages at The Fillmore in New Orleans, Houston's House of Blues, Southside Ballroom in Dallas, Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, and Anaheim's House of Blues.
Before heading to British Columbia for the last Canadian show on October 15, the band will perform across Los Angeles, Sacramento, Portland, and Oregon. After wrapping up the Canadian section of the tour, Lorna Shore will take over the stage at The Complex in Salt Lake City.
They will follow up the Utah show with successive performances in Denver, Omaha, Minneapolis, Chicago, and Cleveland. The last week of Lorna Shore's tour will include performances at Silver Spring's The Fillmore Silver Spring, New York's Hammerstein Ballroom, and The Fillmore in Philadelphia.
Lorna Shore will officially wrap up the fall tour with the final show at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on October 30. The band will continuously entertain fans across the two regions through thrilling performances of their hits and openers from the three guests: Kublai Khan TX, Sanguisugabogg, and Whitechapel.
The confirmed dates and venues for Lorna Shore's North American tour are:
- September 19 – MTELUS, Montreal, Quebec
- September 20 – HISTORY, Toronto, Ontario
- September 21 – UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania
- September 22 – Greensboro Special Events Center, North Carolina
- September 24 – Hard Rock Live Orlando, Florida
- September 25 – Tabernacle, Atlanta, Georgia
- September 27 – Louder Than Life Fest, Louisville, Kentucky
- September 28 – The Pageant, St. Louis, Missouri
- September 29 – Diamond Ballroom, Oklahoma City
- September 30 – The Midland Theatre, Kansas City, Missouri
- October 2 – The Fillmore New Orleans, New Orleans
- October 3 – House Of Blues, Houston, Texas
- October 4 – Boeing Center at Tech Port, San Antonio, Texas
- October 5 – Southside Ballroom, Dallas, Texas
- October 7 – The Van Buren, Phoenix, Arizona
- October 8 – Brooklyn Bowl, Las Vegas, Nevada
- October 10 – House Of Blues, Anaheim, California
- October 11 – The Wiltern, Los Angeles, California
- October 12 – Aftershock Fest, Sacramento, California
- October 14 – Crystal Ballroom, Portland, Oregon
- October 15 – Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, British Columbia
- October 17 – The Complex, Salt Lake City, Utah
- October 18 – Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Colorado
- October 19 – Steelhouse Omaha, Nebraska
- October 20 – The Fillmore Minneapolis, Minnesota
- October 22 – Radius, Chicago, Illinois
- October 23 – The Fillmore Detroit, Miami
- October 24 - The Agora, Cleveland, Ohio
- October 25 – The Fillmore Silver Spring, Maryland
- October 27 – Hammerstein Ballroom, New York
- October 28 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, Massachusettes
- October 29 – The Fillmore Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- October 30 – Toyota Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford, Connecticut
Lorna Shore's album Pain Remains was released on October 14, 2022. It was the band's fourth Long Play (LP) and their first with rhythm guitarist Andrew O'Connor and vocalist Will Ramos. The 2022 album peaked at 150 on the US Billboard 200 while reigning at the fifth position on the UK Rock & Metal Albums (OCC).
The songs from the album, which had a strong deathcore and metal influence, were Welcome Back, O'Sleeping Dreamer, Into the Earth, Sun//Eater, Cursed to Die, Soulless Existence, Apotheosis, and Wrath. It also included the trilogy of - Pain Remains I: Dancing Like Flames, Pain Remains II: After All I've Done, I'll Disappear, and Pain Remains III: In a Sea of Fire.