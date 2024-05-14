Grupo Frontera’s ‘Jugando a Que No Pasa Nada’ 2024 tour: Presale, dates, location, & all you need to know

Grupo Frontera is welcoming their new album with the first outing of 2024, as they announced the dates for an upcoming tour called Jugando a Que No Pasa Nada. The band took to Instagram this Monday to reveal the dates of the summer tour, which will begin in Sin City later this year on August 2.

As fans would have guessed, the upcoming tour supports the Jugando a Que No Pasa Nada album, which was released on May 10. Produced by Live Nation, the summer tour spans over 28 different cities across North America and Canada.

Tickets for the Jugando a Que No Pasa Nada tour are first available through the artist presale, starting at 10 a.m. MDT on Tuesday, May 14. The VIP packages for the tour are also available through a 48-hour presale starting this Tuesday and can be accessed through Axs.com. A 24-hour venue presale will begin on May 16, allowing fans to grab the tickets at the venue and through their respective websites.

Grupo Frontera begins the Jugando a Que No Pasa Nada tour on August 2 (Image via Jason Koerner / Getty Images)

The Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales accessible to registered members begin at 10 a.m. MDT on Wednesday, May 15. Only open for 48 hours, they can be accessed by visiting Livenation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets for the summer tour will only be available to the general public starting this Friday, May 17. They will be available alongside the VIP on-sale tickets at Ticketmaster.com for a limited time.

Everything to know about Grupo Frontera's Jugando a Que No Pasa Nada Tour

Texas-based Grupo Frontera will hit the road on August 2 to inaugurate the Jugando a Que No Pasa Nada tour at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The band will then perform at Arizona's Footprint Center before taking over multiple stages in Texas in cities like El Paso, Dallas, Houston, Laredo, Austin, and San Antonio.

The rest of August has performances at Oklahoma's Paycom Center, Atlanta's State Farm Arena, Orlando's Kia Center, Greensboro Coliseum, and the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Grupo Frontera will also visit Canada for a single performance at the Place Bell Arena in Montreal on September 4.

After returning to North America, the band will take over the stages in Chicago, Milwaukee, Kansas City, Salt Lake City, and Tacoma. Starting September 20, Grupo Frontera will hold consecutive shows in California at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, Sacramento's Golden 1 Center, Fresno's Save Mart Center, and San Diego's Viejas Arena.

The four-week tour will be officially wrapped up with a final headlining show on October 5 at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas.

The setlists for the summer tour are yet to be revealed, but fans can hope to watch Grupo Frontera take over the states with tracks from the Jugando a Que No Pasa Nada Tour album. The names of supporting artists and openers for the upcoming tour are also under wraps.

Grupo Frontera's Jugando a Que No Pasa Nada tour lasts four weeks (Image via Ivan Apfel / Getty Images)

The dates and venues for Grupo Frontera's Jugando a Que No Pasa Nada summer tour are:

August 2 - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

August 3 - Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

August 4 - Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas

August 9 - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

August 10 - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

August 15 - Sames Auto Arena, Laredo, Texas

August 16 - Moody Center, Austin, Texas

August 17 - Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

August 18 - Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

August 21 - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

August 22 - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

August 24 - Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

August 25 - Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida

August 27 - Greensboro Coliseum, North Carolina

August 29 - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

August 31 - Capital One Arena, Washington DC

September 4 - Place Bell, Montreal, Quebec

September 7 - Allstate Arena, Chicago, Illinois

September 8 - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

September 11 - T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri

September 13 - Maverik Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

September 15 - Tacoma Dome, Washington

September 20 - Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, California

September 22 - Chase Center, San Francisco, California

September 26 - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

September 27 - Save Mart Center, Fresno, California

October 2 - Viejas Arena, San Diego, California

October 5 - Bert Ogden Arena, Edinburg, Texas

Jugando a Que No Pasa Nada is the second studio album for Grupo Frontera. The album explores the genres of norteño and cumbia with 11 tracks, including F*cking Amor, Por Qué Será, Desquite, Me Hizo Un Favor, and Los Dos. It also comprises Ya Pedo Quién Sabe, No Hay Vato Perfecto, Enchándote De Menos, Nunca La Olvidé, No Sé Qué Pasó, Ibiza, and Quédate Bebé.