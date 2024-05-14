Aminé’s The Best Day Ever festival 2024: Presale, lineup, dates, locations, & all you need to know

American rapper and songwriter Aminé, took to Instagram this Monday, May 13, to announce the plans for a two-day music festival called The Best Day Ever Festival. The summer festival will be hosted for the first time this year on August 10 and 11 at the rapper's hometown in Portland, Oregon.

Co-presented by Showbox, The Best Day Ever will debut at Oregon's Edgefield Lawn. The presale for the summer festival begins this Thursday, May 16, at 10 am PT.

Fans can access the presale through the festival website, https://thebestdayeverfest.com. The presale code will only be sent to people who registered on the website through their phone number or email. Once they receive the code, fans can head to the festival website to RSVP and reserve their seats.

The Best Day Ever Festival begins on August 10 (Image via thebestdayeverfest.com)

The general tickets for the two-day festival will go on sale the next day. Fans can book their tickets through the open sale on the festival website starting as early as 10 a.m. PT on May 17. The two-day general admission tickets will cost between $200 and $250, while the presale tickets will cost over $175. It is unconfirmed if platinum or VIP tickets will be available for the upcoming festival.

Everything to know about Aminé’s The Best Day Ever Festival 2024

As Kaytranada and Aminé headline the two-day festival in Oregon this summer, they will be joined by Concrete Boys rapper Karrahbooo, Oblivion singer Madison LST, and R&B singer-songwriter Ravyn Lenae.

The full line-up for the festival will also include the Oregon-born rapper 3Way Heff, the Chillwave genre star Toro y Moi, and the Canadian band BADBADNOTGOOD.

While it is not confirmed which sets the different artists and music groups may perform, fans can hope Aminé's set includes his 2023 single C'mon. The Oregon-born rapper also paired up recently with Kaytranada for the album Kaytraminé.

The 2023 album included 11 tracks: Who He Iz, Letstalkaboutit, 4eva, Westside, Master P, Rebuke, Sossaup, STFU3, K&A, Ugh Ugh, and Eye. If the two artists perform their sets in a pair, fans can hope to watch them rock the two-day festival with multiple hits from Kaytraminé.

As of this writing, neither of the artists has confirmed details about setlists for the festivals or the order in which they will be performing.

The outdoor festival will begin at 6 p.m. CT on both days, with entry beginning as early as 4:30 p.m. CT. While it is open to all ages, carrying personal chairs and blankets may no longer be permitted at the Portland venue. People having trouble standing can rent a limited number of chairs at the venue.

The Best Day Ever festival will be hosted at Edgefield Lawn (Image via Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

The confirmed line-up of artists and music groups for The Best Day Ever includes:

Aminé

BADBADNOTGOOD

Karrahbooo

Kaytranada

Madison LST

Ravyn Lenae

Toro y Moi

3Way Heff

Before heading to Portland for The Best Day Ever festival, Aminé will support SZA at Milwaukee's American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 22. The American singer-songwriter SZA has been on her first arena tour since February 2023, supporting her second studio album, SOS.