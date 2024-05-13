(G)I-DLE ‘i-DOL’ world tour 2024: Dates, locations, & all we know so far

The K-pop girl group, (G)I-DLE, took to Instagram this Monday, May 13, to reveal dates for an international tour called the ‘i-DOL’ World Tour. The much-awaited outing for the group will begin this year in Seoul on August 3.

The ‘i-DOL’ World Tour comes on the head of the group's latest album, 2, released earlier this year on January 29. Although this would be the group's first international outing this year, they have not confirmed if the tour supports the new album.

The summer outing will last over two weeks and spans 14 cities across Asia, North America, and Australia. (G)I-DLE will kick off the tour with two back-to-back shows in Seoul and follow a similar double-concert pattern for the following shows in Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

The five members - Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua - will then head to Tacoma for the North American section of the tour. The upcoming tour in North America will span through mid-September as the group takes over the stages in - Oakland, Anaheim, Houston, Rosemont, and Belmont Park.

Everything we know about (G)I-DLE's ‘i-DOL’ world tour

After wrapping up the concert in New York's Belmont Park on September 18, (G)I-DLE will take a short break. The K-pop girl group will be back on the road next month as they pick off the ‘i-DOL’ world tour in Taipei with two successive performances on October 5 and 6.

The last three performances of the Asian section of the tour will be hosted in Bangkok and Macau. The girl group will then head to Australia for a show in Melbourne on October 31, followed by the closing performance of the ‘i-DOL’ world tour in New South Wales on November 2.

As of the writing, most details including the venues for (G)I-DLE's tour are still under wraps. The group has also not disclosed details about the presale and ticketing dates yet.

Fans awaiting the ‘i-DOL’ world tour look forward to a joyful and thrilling musical experience this summer. However, some of them can't help feeling left out, considering the tour covers only 14 cities.

Others seem hopeful, believing the girl group may add more dates or cities to the tour. While no such details have been confirmed, fans can follow (G)I-DLE on Instagram (@official_g_i_dle) to receive quick updates.

(G)I-DLE's ‘i-DOL’ world tour begins on August 3 (Image via Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

The full list of the confirmed dates for the i-DOL world tour includes:

August 3 - Seoul, South Korea

August 4 - Seoul, South Korea

August 24 - Hong Kong, China

August 25 - Hong Kong, China

August 31 - Tokyo, Japan

September 1 - Tokyo, Japan

September 6 - Tacoma, Washington

September 8 - Oakland, California

September 10 - Anaheim, California

September 13 - Houston, Texas

September 15 - Rosemont, Illinois

September 18 - Belmont Park, New York

October 5 - Taipei, Taiwan

October 6 - Taipei, Taiwan

October 19 - Bangkok, Thailand

October 26 - Macau, China

October 27 - Macau, China

October 31 - Melbourne, Victoria

November 2 - New South Wales, Sydney

(G)I-DLE's second studio album, 2, was based on diverse themes of destiny, female empowerment, love, and more. The eight-track album comprises the hits - Super Lady, Revenge, Doll, Vision, 7Days, Fate, Rollie, and Wife.

Besides the group album, the vocalist and dancer, Song Yuqi, also released her solo (mini) debut album, YUQ1, on April 23, 2024. The mini album includes two tracks called Could It Be and Freak that have surpassed over 3 million and 21 million views on YouTube respectively.