WATCH: Foo Fighters pull ‘Eruption’ prank with Wolfgang Van Halen at Rockville festival

The Rockville festival audience was caught by surprise this Saturday, May 11, as Foo Fighters started rocking the stage with Van Halen's Eruption. The innocent prank only came to light when the camera revealed Wolfgang Van Halen playing the track backstage.

Foo's lead vocalist, Dave Grohl, pulled off the prank as he complained about never getting to 'solo.' Dave then claimed to show the audience his guitar skills and went on to crush Eruption on his own.

However, the former Nirvana drummer didn't take long to surprise the audience by raising both hands, confirming he was not the one playing the classic.

As the camera revealed Wolfgang Van Halen crushing the guitar for Eruption backstage, Dave joked:

"Dude, I told you to keep that cool. Wolfie, what the fu*k you doing right now?

The Foo vocalist then officially asked the audience to applaud for Mammoth WVH's Wolfgang as he said:

"Everybody, give it up for Wolfgang Van Halen."

Foo Fighters dedicated a song to Wolfgang Van Halen before returning to the regular schedule

After the prank, Wolfgang played a brief portion of Hot For Teacher with support from Foo Fighters' drummer - Josh Freese. Dave Grohl didn't shy away from appreciating Wolfgang for the cameo either and thanked Wolf.

As the Foo Fighters started getting ready to return to the regular schedule, Dave joked about how Wolfgang took all of the show's time to pull off the prank. They then performed the track My Hero in dedication to Wolfgang and his father Eddie Van Halen after Dave commented

“Let’s sing this one for him, and let’s sing this one for his fuc*ing dad too.”

This is not the first time Foo and Wolfgang have shared the stage. The Mammoth WVH star was joined by Foo Fighters' drummer Josh Freese and lead vocalist Dave Grohl twice in 2022 for the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert.

While they performed on Hot for Teacher and On Fire in the U.K., they took over the tribute concert stage in the U.S. with Panama and Hot for Teacher.

Foo Fighters dedicated My Hero to Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang (Image via Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images)

Foo Fighters will also share the stage with Wolfgang Van Halen and Mammonth WVH later this summer during the North American leg of the 'Everything Or Nothing At All' tour. The upcoming tour supporting Foo's 2023 album - But Here We Are - will be hosted at the venues including:

July 17 - Citi Field, New York

July 19 - Citi Field, New York

July 21 - Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

July 23 - Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, Pennsylvania

July 25 - Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

July 28 - Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

August 3 - Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

August 7 - Petco Park, Diego, California

August 9 - BMO Stadium, Los Angeles

August 11 - BMO Stadium, Los Angeles

August 13 - Toyota Pavillion at Concord, California

August 16 - Providence Park, Portland, Oregon

August 18 - T-Mobile Park Seattle, Washington

Wolfgang Van Halen and Mammoth WVH will only support Foo Figthers on July 17, July 25, and August 3. The other ten tour dates will be lined with support and openers from famed groups and artists like - Pretender, Alex G, The Hives, The Sniffers, L7, and Amyl.

Tickets for the tour are already available nationwide through major ticketing platforms.