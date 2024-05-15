Rise Against 2024 North American tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Rise Against plans to spend fall on an outing as they tour through the country for a North American tour. The punk band took to Instagram this Tuesday, May 14, to reveal the dates for the upcoming tour beginning on October 14 in Colorado.

The band has confirmed that the Live Nation-produced tour will not be in support of any specific albums or projects this time around. However, as they return to some old venues, they consider performing some of the songs they haven't played for some time.

The tickets for the 25-day tour are first available through an artist presale that began at 10:00 am CDT on May 15. The tickets will also be available through a 24-hour Live Nation presale accessible through the code 'SOUNDCHECK.'

Rise Against begins the fall tour on October 14 (Image via Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Additionally, a local (venue) presale for the tickets will begin on May 16 at 10:00 am CDT, followed by the Spotify presale at 12:00 pm CDT on Thursday, May 16.

The general sale for the fall tour's tickets will begin through Ticketmaster.com on May 17 at 10:00 am CDT. Fans can also buy official platinum tickets through the open sale for a limited time starting this Friday, May 17.

Everything to know about Rise Against's 2024 North American tour

Rise Against will kick off the North American tour in Denver at The Fillmore on October 14. The band will then take up the stage at The Pageant in St. Louis, followed by performances in Chicago. Detroit, Cleaveland, New York, and Maine.

The fall tour will also take the band to Boston where they will perform a thrilling show at the Roadrunner concert venue. Before performing two back-to-back shows at the 9:30 club in Washington, Rise Against will host a show at Philladelphia's Franklin Music Hall on October 26.

The band will kick off the November section of the tour by taking over the stages at - Florida's House of Blues, St. Petersburg's Jannus Live, The Tabernacle in Atlanta, Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, and the Revolution in Boise. Rise Against will also perform headlining shows at Portland's Roseland Theater, Seattle's Showbox SoDo, Berkley's UC Theatre, and the HOB in Anaheim.

The band will officially conclude the fall tour on November 22 as they take over the stage at The Sound in Del Mar, California.

Although the band hinted they would include some of the old songs on the tour, they have not yet revealed the full setlist. As of the writing, the confirmed list of the supports and openers for the 25-day tour has also not been disclosed.

Rise Against's fall tour lasts over three weeks (Image via Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

The dates and venues for Rise Against's fall tour include:

October 14 - The Fillmore, Denver, Colorado October 16 - The Pageant, St. Louis, Missouri October 18 - The Salt Shed, Chicago, Illinois October 19 - Royal Oak Music Theatre, Detroit, Miami October 20 - Agora, Cleveland, Ohio October 22 - Brooklyn Paramount Theater, New York October 23 - State Theatre, Portland, Maine October 24 - Roadrunner, Boston, Massachusetts October 26 - Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania October 27 & 28 - 9:30 Club, Washington DC October 30 - The National, Richmond, Virginia November 1 - House of Blues, Lake Buena Vista, Florida November 2 - Jannus Live, St. Petersburg, Florida November 4 - The Tabernacle, Atlanta, Georgia November 5 - Marathon Music Works, Nashville, Tennessee November 7 - Cain's Ballroom, Tulsa, Oklahoma November 8 - House of Blues, Dallas, Texas November 9 - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater, Austin, Texas November 11 - Revel Entertainment Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico November 13 - Revolution, Boise, Idaho November 15 - Roseland Theater, Portland, Oregon November 17 - Showbox SoDo, Seattle, Washington November 19 - UC Theatre, Berkley, California November 20 - HOB, Anaheim, California November 22 - The Sound, Del Mar, California

Rise Against is currently on an outing and has been constantly performing on-off shows at festivals and concerts across the globe. Between June and July, the band will perform at four Canadian music festivals including - Festivoix, Festival D’été De Québec, and Festival Des Bières Du Monde.

The band will also take the stage for international festivals like the Highfield in Denmark and Pukkelpop in Berlin in August. Days before the October section of the tour, the band will perform at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California.