Kim Kardashian launches SKIMS x WNBA collection: Product details, features, and more explored

The SKIMS x WNBA collection, dubbed “Fits Everybody” is WNBA’s latest partnership with a fashion and beauty brand. The collection which officially launched on May 13, 2024, comes months after Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS announced in October 2023 that it would be the official underwear sponsor of the WNBA.

The SKIMS x WNBA collection which features over 20 styles and 10 signature colorways, was modeled by WNBA stars including Candace Parker, WNBA legend and three-time champion, Cameron Brink, second-overall draft pick of the WNBA 2024 draft, and Kelsey Plum, WNBA champion and Olympic medalist, amongst others.

On the product launch and collaboration with WNBA, Kim Kardashian, co-founder and chief creative officer of SKIMS stated:

“I’m proud to launch this new WNBA campaign starring such an incredible cast of athletes. Championing women and women in sports is incredibly important to SKIMS.”

She further stated:

“Our brand DNA is rooted in inclusivity, representation and women’s empowerment, which are values shared with the WNBA. We are honored to be the Official Underwear Partner of the league and look forward to continuing our work together throughout the season."

The SKIMS x WNBA collection price ranges from $14 to $22 and is available for sale on Skims and other selected retailers like Nordstrom.

More details on the SKIMS x WNBA collection

The SKIMS x WNBA campaign visuals were posted on the Skims Instagram page on Monday, May 13, 2024, with the player models in different underwear styles.

The post was captioned:

“As the official underwear partner of the @WNBA, SKIMS is as comfortable as it gets. Just in time for the season tip-off.”

Some of the products from the Skims x WNBA collection spotted on the WNBA stars include:

1) Fits Everbody Bandeau

The Fits Everbody Bandeau (Image via Skims)

According to the brand description, the bandeau bra is made of soft fabric that stretches with the body while providing lift for the bust. The strapless bra also reportedly offers subtle support without digging into the skin.

The limited edition product from the SKIMS x WNBA collection is currently on sale for $14 instead of the original price of $28 on the brand’s website.

2) Fits Everybody Full Brief

The Fits Everybody Full Brief (Image via Skims)

Skims describes the Full Brief as perfect for everyday use as the pair offers a stretchy feel and gives full coverage. The briefs feature a no-cut design that prevents digging and is unnoticeable under clothing. Furthermore, the product comes with 16 different shades to be picked from.

The sand-colored product from the SKIMS x WNBA collection sells for $20 on the brand’s website.

3) Fits Everybody Cheeky Brief

The Fits Everybody Cheeky Brief (Image via Skims)

The high-leg briefs reportedly feature soft and stretchy material and feel like cotton underwear as a result. They also reportedly stretch to fit the wearer’s shape with a no-cut design to prevent digging.

They sell for $20 on the brand’s website.

4) Fits Everybody Brief

The Fits Everybody Brief (Image via Skims)

According to the brand description, the Onyx-colored briefs are made from the bestselling Everybody fabric. The mid-rise briefs are said to give moderate coverage with a classic hipster silhouette. The briefs come with 16 different shades which also include some limited shades in them.

They sell for $20 on the brand’s website.

5) Fits Everybody Boy Short

The Fits Everybody Boy Short (Image via Skims)

Skims describes the Everybody Boy Short as made from second-skin fabric that molds to the body without losing shape. The product also features a full-coverage cut and high waist design with a cotton gusset.

The Boy Shorts sell for $22 on the brand’s website.

The SKIMS x WNBA collection is available on the brand's website and other retailers including Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Net-A-Porter, and SSENSE, amongst other retailers.

