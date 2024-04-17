Tissot collaborates with Wilson and the WNBA to launch the first official watch

Tissot recently announced a collaboration with Wilson and the WNBA to unveil the first official timepieces in The W's history. Showcasing a fusion of Tissot's precise watchmaking skills and the innovative spirit of Wilson’s WNBA basketballs, the Swiss watch brand's collaboration has given birth to two unique 40mm models, designed with the passionate basketball enthusiast in mind.

The limited-edition watches, Tissot Seastar Wilson® WNBA Powermatic 80 and Tissot Seastar Wilson® WNBA Quartz, combine distinctive design and high functionality, fulfilling the desire of WNBA fans for a timepiece representing the organization.

As stated on the official WNBA website, Wilson and WNBA watches are available for purchase at select retailers and on Tissot’s official website. With a price tag of $450 for the Quartz model and $750 for the Powermatic 80, these watches offer a variety of features tailored to the preferences of basketball fans.

Tissot collaborates with Wilson and the WNBA: A detailed look at the pioneering line of watches

As Tissot collaborates with Wilson and the WNBA, this new line introduces two models: the Tissot Seastar Wilson® WNBA Powermatic 80 and the Tissot Seastar Wilson® WNBA Quartz. Each watch embodies the essence of both basketball and high-end watchmaking.

Both watches have interchangeable straps made from Wilson’s Evo-NXT Premium Composite material, the same as those used in official WNBA game balls. These are available in white and orange and can be customized without the use of any tools.

Furthermore, the design of these watches ensures that they are aesthetically pleasing, versatile, and functional for everyday use. The easy-to-swap straps and the robust 30-bar water resistance make them suitable for various activities, from casual outings to more rigorous sports engagements.

Both watches come with a rotating bezel that mimics a 24-second basketball shot clock, a nod to Tissot’s role as the official timekeeper of the NBA and WNBA.

As Tissot collaborates with Wilson and the WNBA, the official website of the watchmaking brand states,

"One of Tissot’s most notable collections gets a special treatment. The collaboration proudly complements the Seastar range, introducing a specially designed edition within the existing 40mm models. This new edition features two exclusive models: one powered by the Powermatic 80 movement, offering the allure and esteemed mechanics associated with automatic watches, and the other by a high-quality Swiss Made quartz movement, known for its precision and reliability."

Different features of the Tissot, Wilson and the WNBA watches explored

Tissot Seastar Wilson WNBA Powermatic 80

The Wilson WNBA Powermatic 80 has a 40mm diameter, a sapphire crystal, and a unique shot clock bezel. Its dial has a black circular brushed finish, with Super-LumiNova® on the hands for visibility in low light.

Tissot Seastar Wilson WNBA Quartz

Tissot collaborates with Wilson and the WNBA to launch the first official watch (Image via WNBA)

Unlike the Wilson WNBA Powermatic 80, the dial of this watch boasts a white circular brushed dial with high contrast and legibility. The bracelet of the watch includes the same duo of interchangeable straps as the Powermatic 80 model.

The innovative designs and features of these watches make them perfect for those who appreciate the convergence of sports and style. Whether you are a die-hard WNBA fan or a collector of unique watches, the Tissot Seastar Wilson® WNBA collection offers something unique.

